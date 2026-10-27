CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market analysis

CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market

CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market size

The Business Research Company's CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for CVD lab-grown diamonds is gaining substantial momentum as consumers and industries increasingly seek ethical and innovative diamond solutions. Driven by advances in technology and shifting preferences toward sustainable alternatives, this sector is set for significant growth over the coming decade. Let's explore the market's size, key growth factors, leading players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market Size and Forecast Through 2030

The CVD lab-grown diamond market is anticipated to surpass $22 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong compound annual growth rate of 10%. This segment forms a substantial portion-about 76%-of the larger synthetic diamond market, which is expected to reach nearly $29 billion in the same year. Within the broader Metal and Mineral industry, projected to hit $9,886 billion by 2030, the CVD lab-grown diamond market accounts for close to 0.2% of total industry value. The steady expansion reflects growing demand across various applications and regions.

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North America's Dominant Role in the CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market

By 2030, North America is set to lead this market with a valuation of $8.1 billion, up from $5.2 billion in 2025, growing at a 9% CAGR. This strong regional performance is driven by a rising preference for sustainably sourced gemstones and the expanding use of lab-grown diamonds in jewelry, luxury retail, and industrial fields such as semiconductors and optics. Technological advancements in chemical vapor deposition and increased manufacturing investments across the United States and Canada further bolster this growth.

Within North America, the United States stands out as the largest country market, expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2030, rising from $4.6 billion in 2025 at the same 9% growth rate. Key factors supporting this include a rising demand among younger consumers for affordable luxury jewelry, the increasing popularity of lab-grown diamonds in engagement and bridal pieces, growth in online customization and retail, applications in high-power electronics, and strong domestic production backed by retail marketing efforts.

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Polished Diamonds Lead the Market Share in CVD Lab-Grown Diamonds

When looking at product types, polished diamonds will dominate the CVD lab-grown diamond market by 2030, representing 63% of the total share or approximately $14 billion. This trend is fueled by consumer preference for finished, certified stones in fine jewelry and bridal sets. Advances in cutting and polishing techniques enhance the brilliance and appeal of these stones, while branded retailers offer customized options. The availability of high-quality polished diamonds across traditional retail and e-commerce channels further drives this segment's expansion.

Additional Market Segments in the CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Industry

The market is also divided by color, including colorless and colored diamonds. Size categories cover below 2 carats, 2 to 4 carats, and above 4 carats. In terms of applications, the diamonds serve numerous industries such as machine and cutting tools, heat sinks and exchangers, optical equipment, lasers and X-rays, electronics, healthcare instruments, gemstones, and more specialized uses.

Ethical Sourcing is a Principal Driver for the CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market

One of the strongest forces propelling this market is the growing demand for ethical and sustainable diamond alternatives. Consumers seek products that align with environmental and social responsibility, and CVD diamonds avoid the ecological damage associated with traditional mining, such as land degradation and excessive water use. Traceable production methods and a focus on sustainability resonate particularly with younger generations, while jewelry brands continue expanding their lab-grown diamond offerings. This factor alone is expected to add about 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Broadening Industrial and High-Tech Usage Boosts Market Growth

CVD diamonds possess exceptional qualities including hardness, thermal conductivity, and electrical performance, making them invaluable in sectors like semiconductors, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics. Their ability to perform well under extreme temperatures and harsh conditions enhances the durability and efficiency of high-tech products. This expanding industrial demand is projected to contribute roughly 1.6% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Popularity of Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Among Consumers

The appeal of CVD diamonds in jewelry continues to rise, with these stones closely resembling mined diamonds but often available at more accessible prices. Larger, higher-clarity diamonds are also more affordable, increasing their attractiveness to consumers. Growing acceptance by retailers and luxury brands, improved marketing, rising incomes, and better consumer education all combine to expand the market. This demand surge is anticipated to add about 1.3% annual growth.

Expansion of CVD Reactor Capacity is Transforming Production Capabilities

The development of larger manufacturing capacities is reshaping this market by enhancing supply reliability and meeting increasing demand for sustainable diamond alternatives. A notable example occurred in September 2025, when Kira Jewels expanded its facility by adding 1,400 new CVD reactors, boosting its total to 4,000. This expansion supports greater large-scale diamond production, improves inventory levels, and facilitates wider adoption of lab-grown diamonds in both jewelry and specialty markets worldwide.

Element Six's Leadership in Engineered Industrial Diamonds

Among industry leaders, Element Six holds the top position in global sales for 2025 with a 1% market share. Its advanced materials division focuses on synthetic diamond solutions designed for industrial use, high-performance technology, and advanced manufacturing applications. The company's engineered diamond products exemplify the integration of cutting-edge materials science into this growing sector.

Major Players Shaping the Competitive Landscape of the CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market

The market features a diverse group of key competitors including Element Six, De Beers Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Diamond Foundry Inc., IIa Technologies, Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co Ltd., Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, ALTR Created Diamonds, Pure Grown Diamonds, WD Lab Grown Diamonds, Adamas One Corp, and various others. These companies compete on factors like advanced CVD technology, quality, production scale, and supply chain efficiency.

Why the CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market Remains Highly Fragmented

Despite the presence of major players, the market remains fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for only about 5% of total revenue in 2025. This fragmentation is due to the technical complexity and operational challenges involved in synthetic diamond growth, stringent quality certifications, and the need for consistent, reliable production. Leading firms maintain their market shares through technological innovation, strong customer relationships, global distribution networks, and expanding production facilities. As demand grows for high-quality lab-grown stones and industrial applications, collaboration and technological advances are expected to consolidate the market further.

Top Companies and Their Market Shares in 2025

The leading firms and their market shares for 2025 include:

1. Element Six – 1%

2. De Beers Group – 1%

3. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. – 1%

4. Diamond Foundry Inc. – 1%

5. IIa Technologies – 0.1%

6. Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co Ltd. – 0.1%

7. Scio Diamond Technology Corporation – 0.03%

8. ALTR Created Diamonds – 0.03%

9. Pure Grown Diamonds – 0.03%

10. WD Lab Grown Diamonds – 0.03%

Key Strategies to Maintain Market Leadership

To remain competitive, companies focus on advancing CVD lab-grown diamond technologies that enhance production efficiency and scalability. They invest in high-yield growth techniques, expand manufacturing and distribution networks to increase global availability, and adopt advanced automation to ensure consistent quality.

Growth Opportunities in Polished and Rough Diamond Segments

The polished and rough diamond categories present the largest value growth prospects, expected to add more than $9 billion by 2030. Polished diamonds are projected to grow by $6 billion, while rough diamonds will contribute $3 billion between 2025 and 2030. Demand drivers include fine jewelry and fashion accessories, ethical and conflict-free gemstones, advances in crystal engineering, branded and omni-channel retail platforms, as well as industrial uses such as electronics, cutting tools, and thermal management. These factors highlight a market trend toward ethical luxury, scalable production, and broader industrial applications.

Supply Chain Ecosystem and End-User Landscape in the CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Market

The supply chain includes raw material suppliers such as Element Six Limited, IIa Technologies Pte. Ltd., Diamond Foundry Inc., WD Lab Grown Diamonds LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and others. Wholesalers and distributors feature players like Rio Tinto Diamonds Distribution Services, Antwerp World Diamond Centre, RapNet Diamond Trading Network, and Kiran Gems Private Limited. End users comprise retailers and brands including Brilliant Earth LLC, Pandora A/S, Signet Jewelers Limited, Blue Nile Inc., James Allen, Inc., and luxury groups such as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Tiffany & Co., and Cartier International SNC, among others. This extensive network supports the growing demand and accessibility of lab-grown diamonds globally.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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