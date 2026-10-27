Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides premium replacement windows and doors for homeowners across the United States.

#1 Window Supplier in Durham

BusinessRate rankings place Infinity Replacement by Marvin at the top of Durham's window supplier market for 2026.

- Art VerreaultWARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowners in Durham increasingly rely on customer reviews and real-world experiences when selecting home improvement companies. According to BusinessRate's 2026 rankings, those signals helped place Infinity Replacement by Marvin at the top of the local market, earning the company recognition as the #1 Window Supplier in Durham for June 2026.BusinessRate is an independent business rating platform that evaluates businesses using customer feedback and performance indicators to benchmark companies within their local markets. Based on its analysis of window suppliers serving Durham, BusinessRate ranked Infinity Replacement by Marvin first among competitors in the category."Durham is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic housing markets in North Carolina," said Art Verreault, general manager of Infinity Replacement by Marvin in the Mid-Atlantic region. "The homeowners we meet are thoughtful, informed, and focused on making smart long-term investments in their homes. Whether they're updating a home that's been in the family for decades or improving a newer property, they want products that deliver lasting performance and a company they can trust throughout the process. We're honored that BusinessRate's ranking reflects the confidence Durham-area homeowners have placed in our team."Verreault continued, "What stands out about this market is that homeowners are often looking beyond short-term improvements. They want solutions that enhance comfort, support energy efficiency, reduce maintenance concerns, and add lasting value. It's rewarding to help homeowners make those decisions while providing an experience that's transparent, professional, and centered on their needs."Infinity Replacement by Marvin Raleigh-Durham provides homeowners throughout the region with a full-service window and patio door replacement experience, including personalized design consultations, custom-manufactured Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and doors, and professional installation managed from start to finish.The Durham area features a broad range of housing styles, from historic neighborhoods and renovated mill homes to established suburban communities and newly built residences throughout the Research Triangle region. As these homes age, many homeowners are looking for replacement solutions that improve energy efficiency and comfort while complementing the home's architectural character.Durham's climate presents its own performance challenges. Hot, humid summers, significant pollen exposure, seasonal storms, and year-round temperature fluctuations can place ongoing demands on windows and patio doors. Infinity by Marvin's Ultrexfiberglass windows and patio doors are engineered to perform in these conditions while delivering exceptional durability, low maintenance, and long-term energy efficiency.Built with proprietary Ultrex fiberglass, Infinity products are designed to resist expansion and contraction caused by changing weather conditions while maintaining a strong seal over time. The result is a window and patio door solution that helps homeowners improve comfort, reduce maintenance, and protect their investment for years to come.Homeowners interested in learning more about Infinity Replacement by Marvin can schedule a complimentary consultation at InfinityReplacement.####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.About Infinity by MarvinInfinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin's legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier, and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail, from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative, and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.

Jennifer Witt

Infinity Replacement by Marvin

+1 651-686-2484

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Infinity Replacement by Marvin Raleigh-Durham Named the #1 Window Supplier in Durham for 2026 News Provided By Infinity Replacement October 27, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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