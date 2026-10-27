Shamrok Launches Tersavia, A Full-Featured, Free-Forever Platform For Spas, Salons, Med Spas And Fitness Studios

Tersavia: the full spa, salon and studio platform, free forever.

The Tersavia booking calendar.

Tersavia logo

The complete spa, salon and studio platform, free - booking, class booking, check-in, payroll, memberships and reminders, with optional built-in AI.

- Spokesperson, TersaviaORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shamrok LLC today announced the launch of Tersavia, a business management platform for spas, salons, med spas, fitness and yoga studios, and appointment-based wellness businesses. Tersavia is free forever, and free means the full platform - not a trial, not a stripped-down tier, and no contract.Tersavia is the next stage of the company's work in AI for service businesses. Earlier this year, Shamrok introduced its AI voice platform and signaled an expanded suite to follow. Tersavia is that suite, and it brings the company's products under one brand. The Shamrok AI name is being retired in favor of Tersavia.The platform was built by a team that owns and operates its own spas and a beauty school, and it was shaped by working sessions with the front desk staff, managers and general managers who use it every day."Owners have been taught that every feature is a line item - another calendar, another tier, another add-on for forms or reminders," said a spokesperson for Tersavia. "We built the platform we wanted for our own spas, and we made the platform free."EVERYTHING INCLUDED, FREE. Online booking and full scheduling calendar. Class and group session booking. Client check-in. Client records with visit history and notes. Before-and-after photo storage. Intake forms, waivers, consent forms and charting. Text and email appointment confirmations and reminders. Two-way texting and email with clients from the platform, not a personal phone. Memberships, packages and class passes. Waitlists. Payroll and commission tracking. Staff time clock. Room and equipment resource management. Deposits, card-on-file and payment links. Built-in AI assistantAI WHEN YOU WANT IT. FULLY FUNCTIONAL WHEN YOU DON'T.Tersavia's built-in AI can run the platform for the business - booking, rescheduling and cancelling appointments, answering client questions, and walking staff through any task on screen so a new front desk hire is productive from day one. Using it is entirely optional. Every feature works fully without it, and businesses that prefer to run their front desk the traditional way get the complete platform either way.ADD MORE WHEN YOU'RE READY. AI Phone Receptionist - answers every call in the business's own brand voice, under whatever name the owner chooses, books directly into the calendar against live availability, and sends a secure payment link when a deposit is required.. Marketing - Google Business Profile management, blog and social publishing, and commercial-quality video produced every month.. Reputation Management - review requests, review responses, and instant automatic replies to comments on the business's social pages.. Paid Advertising - campaigns across Google and Meta, run by certified ad specialists who also operate spas.BUILT FOR EVERY APPOINTMENT-BASED BUSINESSTersavia serves med spas, day spas, hair and nail salons, barbershops, lash and brow studios, waxing studios, massage therapists, laser and tattoo removal clinics, permanent makeup artists, IV therapy and wellness clinics, and fitness and yoga studios.SWITCHING WITHOUT STARTING OVERTersavia imports client data from the booking and spa software businesses already use, and migrates saved cards on file with full PCI compliance, so regulars never have to re-enter a thing.Tersavia is available now nationwide. Businesses can book a free 15-minute setup call at .About TersaviaTersavia is a full-featured, free-forever business platform for spas, salons, med spas, studios and appointment-based wellness businesses, with optional built-in AI, an AI phone receptionist, and done-for-you marketing and reputation management. Tersavia is a brand of Shamrok LLC, based in Orlando, Florida.

Media Relations

Tersavia

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shamrok Launches Tersavia, a Full-Featured, Free-Forever Platform for Spas, Salons, Med Spas and Fitness Studios News Provided By Shamrok llc October 27, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.