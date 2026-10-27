Jessica Ramirez, Law Clerk For“Adam's Law,” On What Viewers Get Wrong About TV Courtrooms And Real Law

Jessica Ramirez

25-year trial veteran and former NJ Assemblywoman Jessica Ramirez clears up common myths about TV court shows

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Millions of people tune into reality TV court shows every day. Yet, even as an avid viewer, many people still have misconceptions about reality TV. Jessica Ramirez, a seasoned trial attorney, former New Jersey Assemblywoman, and Law Clerk on the television series Adam's Law, shares her perspective about what viewers get wrong about reality TV court shows, highlighting where television entertainment diverges from what happens in a traditional courtroom.

Drawing on 25 years of litigation experience, including representing survivors of sexual assault and individuals facing complex legal challenges, Ramiez brings a unique perspective to the intersection of television, law, and access to justice.

“With tens of millions of viewers watching TV court shows daily, people often assume that because it's on television, the cases aren't real or that drama replaces actual law,” says Ramirez.“In my 25 years of litigation, I've learned that everyday people don't want a circus, they want a fair, accessible way to resolve real disputes without waiting years in a backlogged system or facing crushing legal fees. Adam's Law is the best avenue because guests get a fast, binding day in court where awards are handled directly, while fans at home get an authentic look at how real legal minds evaluate evidence and approach justice.”

Appearing on a reality court show like Adam's Law gives everyday people a unique opportunity to resolve their legal disputes quickly, fairly, and without the heavy financial burden of traditional litigation. Instead of waiting months or years on a crowded court docket, litigants get their day in court with travel and lodging covered, while any money awarded is paid directly by the show rather than coming out of a neighbor's or friend's pocket. It offers a fast, legally binding resolution where both sides can lay out their story, get an honest hearing from legal professionals, and walk away with their problem solved, all without the stress of unpaid judgments or endless appeals.

“People often assume reality court TV is just a televised argument, but they overlook the actual human stories and legal accountability underneath. My career in trial law, and later in public service, reinforced my belief that justice only works when it's accessible," Ramirez concludes. "Adam's Law helps bridge that gap by giving litigants an opportunity to be heard and resolve real disputes. For our viewers, it offers a look at how facts, evidence, and credibility are evaluated in reaching a decision.”

For Ramirez, the opportunity also reflects a longstanding commitment to making the law more accessible, a principle that has guided both her courtroom advocacy and her legislative work on behalf of vulnerable populations and survivors.

Adam's Law is produced by Queen Bee Productions and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, airing weekdays in national syndication. Check local listings for broadcast stations and airtimes.

About Jessica Ramirez

Jessica Ramirez brings a distinguished 25-year legal career to the screen. Specializing in complex personal injury, sexual abuse, medical device, and product liability litigation, she has spent decades litigating cases in real courtrooms. Beyond her trial practice, Ramirez is a former New Jersey State Assemblywoman, served on the New Jersey Ethics Committee, and worked as an Eminent Domain Commissioner. Her background also includes working as a contract attorney for the Public Defender's Office representing indigent clients and juveniles, alongside frequent appearances as a legal analyst on major network news programs.

To learn more about Jessica Ramirez, her legal career, and advocacy work, visit:

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Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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Jessica Ramirez, Law Clerk for“Adam's Law,” on What Viewers Get Wrong About TV Courtrooms and Real Law News Provided By Boundless Media October 27, 2026, 19:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications



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