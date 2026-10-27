US Tamil Diaspora Writes To Uppsala University Seeking Independent Review Of Prof. Somadeva's Chemmani Interpretations

US Tamil Diaspora asks Uppsala University to facilitate independent scrutiny of the evidence and methods behind Professor Somadeva's Chemmani report.

- Tamil Diaspora News Editorial BoardNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US Tamil Diaspora announces that it has written to the Department of Archaeology, Ancient History and Conservation at Uppsala University in Sweden, requesting guidance on avenues for an independent academic assessment of archaeological reporting concerning Chemmani, Jaffna, Sri Lanka.The correspondence asks whether the department can facilitate an academic assessment or recommend suitably qualified independent specialists. It also requests information about the documentation and procedures required for an initial review.“US Tamil Diaspora's purpose in writing is to seek academic guidance and identify an appropriate process for independent scholarly assessment,” the organisation stated.The letter approaches Uppsala University because Professor Raj Somadeva, whose reporting is the subject of the request, earned his doctorate at the institution. US Tamil Diaspora recognises that awarding a doctorate does not imply institutional endorsement of a graduate's subsequent professional work.The organisation's correspondence requests guidance on reviewing research methods, supporting documentation, the communication of uncertainty, and the specialist expertise appropriate to an academic assessment.US Tamil Diaspora has asked the department to acknowledge the correspondence and advise whether it can assist or recommend another suitable institution. Any response or participation by the University would be subject to its own procedures and discretion.The organisation states that any academic assessment should consider complete documentation and allow the report's authors an opportunity to explain their methods and respond.“Clear procedures, appropriate expertise, and access to relevant documentation are essential to meaningful academic dialogue,” US Tamil Diaspora stated.This announcement concerns the organisation's correspondence and request for academic assistance. It does not announce a review commissioned or endorsed by Uppsala University.About US Tamil DiasporaUS Tamil Diaspora is based in New York and communicates on issues of interest to Tamil communities, including requests for academic engagement and public dialogue.Media ContactUS Tamil DiasporaNew York, United StatesRelevant Links1. Letter to Uppsala University: US Tamil Diaspora's request to the Department of Archaeology, Ancient History and Conservation for an independent review of the Chemmani report.[Read the letter]( )2. Chemmani Mass Graves: Infectious Disease Theory Is an Insult to Tamil Victims - Another Reminder That Tamils Must Restore Their Sovereignty[Read the press release]( )3. Is Professor Raj Somadeva an Archaeologist or a Magician?[Read the article]( )Issued by:US Tamil DiasporaNew York, United States

Editor

Tamil Diaspor News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Tamil Diaspora Writes to Uppsala University Seeking Independent Review of Prof. Somadeva's Chemmani Interpretations News Provided By Tamil Diaspora News October 27, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.