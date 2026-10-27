Flying Cars Are Here. One Of America's First Owners Shares What Happened Next In Tedx Talk

Heather Chirtea's TEDx Talk - She's the first female flying car pilot and owner in America

America's first female flying car owner and pilot offers a rare perspective on taking to the skies in a flying car-and the unexpected discovery that followed.

- Heather Chirtea - First Female Flying Car Pilot and OwnerOCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flying cars have captured the public imagination for generations. Now, as new flying cars make national headlines, just a handful of Americans are flying this technology firsthand. Among them is Heather Chirtea, the nation's first female flying car owner and pilot, who shares an unexpected discovery from her journey into flight in a newly released TEDx Talk.Titled "GET BACK IN THE PLANE," Chirtea's TEDx presentation offers a rare look inside the world of America's earliest flying car owners. Her story explores what actually happens when a consumer learns to fly one of these futuristic vehicles-and how the experience led to a realization that reached far beyond aviation.Chirtea owns and pilots a BlackFly, a single-seat flying car developed by Pivotal that takes off and lands vertically, operates on electric power and gives its pilot an entirely new perspective on the world below. As one of the first private owners in the nation, Chirtea is living an adventure that most Americans only dream about."Flying cars changed the way I see the world," said Chirtea. "But the greatest discovery has nothing to do with flying."That discovery began with four words: "Get back in the plane."Spoken during a pivotal moment in Chirtea's aviation training, those words set in motion a series of events that would ultimately place her among the first Americans to own and pilot a flying car.The talk arrives as flying cars are gaining renewed attention across the automotive and aviation industries. Recent announcements involving futuristic vehicles, including Tesla's thruster-equipped Roadster, have brought fresh interest to the possibilities of flight. Chirtea's perspective also extends to the growing community of flying car pilots. On October 17, she helped organize the Great American Electric Air Race in Springfield, Ohio, where eight pilots competed in three BlackFly flying cars. The event featured aerial racing, precision landings and demonstrations, giving spectators a first glimpse of flying cars operating in American skies.For Chirtea, the significance of flying cars extends to life lessons. Her TEDx presentation explores how pursuing a seemingly distant ambition can change an individual's understanding of what is possible-and why one particular moment in the cockpit transformed her perspective on life.Watch Heather Chirtea's TEDx Talk: "GET BACK IN THE PLANE"About Heather ChirteaHeather Chirtea is America's first female flying car owner and pilot, an entrepreneur, and the founder of So Fly LLC. A pioneer in personal electric aviation, she is bringing flying cars into the public spotlight through national demonstrations, The Soar Tour, and the Great American Electric Air Race. Follow her adventures at HeatherChirtea.#FlyingCars #FlyingCar #TEDxTalks #ElectricAviation #GetBackInThePlaneAbout TEDx Butterfish CoveThe inaugural TEDx Butterfish Cove took place on September 18, 2026, at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center and Performing Arts Center in Ocean City, Maryland. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. TED champions curiosity, reason and wonder in the pursuit of knowledge.What began in 1984 as a conference focused on Technology, Entertainment and Design has evolved into a global community that welcomes people across disciplines and cultures to connect and engage with ideas exploring science, business, education, art, current affairs and more. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together on every continent. TED drives global impact by sparking ideas and action on the world's most urgent issues-accelerating climate solutions through TED Countdown, advancing self-determination through TED Democracy and supporting early stage innovators through TED Fellows.In addition to the TED Talks curated from its conferences, TED produces podcasts, video series and educational lessons (TED-Ed) that are translated into more than 100 languages. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze billions in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. View a full list of TED's programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook and X.

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Flying Car TEDx Talk you won't want to miss!

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Flying Cars Are Here. One of America's First Owners Shares What Happened Next in TEDx Talk News Provided By So Fly LLC October 27, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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