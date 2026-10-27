Jenna Schutt's The Joy Reflextm Gains Momentum While Helping Women Put Faith Into Practice

The faith-based program equips women with practical, Scripture-centered tools to interrupt fear-driven thinking, strengthen resilience, and cultivate joy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When fear takes over, even deeply held beliefs can be difficult to put into practice. Jenna Schutt 's The Joy ReflexTM helps Christian women bridge that gap with a practical framework for interrupting spiraling thoughts, navigating difficult emotions, and responding to life's challenges with greater intention.

“The challenge isn't always knowing what Scripture says. It's remembering to turn to that truth when life feels overwhelming,” Schutt explains.“The Joy ReflexTM gives women practical ways to apply their faith in those moments rather than allowing fear to dictate how they think, feel, and respond.”

A former cardiac registered nurse and stem cell transplant survivor, Schutt developed the framework after facing a rare, incurable bone marrow disease, chemotherapy, and a stem cell transplant while raising her children. These experiences transformed her understanding of joy and the role faith can play when circumstances are beyond one's control.

The Joy ReflexTM emphasizes consistent practice, helping women draw on Scripture when fear, grief, or uncertainty arise. Rather than encouraging women to suppress difficult emotions, Schutt teaches them to acknowledge what they are experiencing without allowing those feelings to dictate their perspective or decisions.

“Joy isn't about pretending everything is fine when it isn't,” Schutt says.“It's about learning to acknowledge what we're facing while choosing to return to God's truth. We may not be able to control our circumstances, but we can practice how we respond to them.”

Women can begin applying the framework through five practical steps: recognizing when fearful thoughts begin to spiral, distinguishing facts from worst-case assumptions, returning to Scripture for perspective, pausing to pray before reacting, and identifying one constructive step forward. Practicing these steps in everyday situations can help women develop more intentional responses when challenges arise.

The Joy ReflexTM is gaining visibility through television appearances, speaking engagements, and digital resources. Schutt's interview on SALTED through Abundant TV became the program's top-streamed feature, surpassing 138,000 views. She has also appeared on Christian Television Network's BRIDGES with Monica Schmelter and serves as a YouVersion Bible Plan Partner, creating devotionals that help readers apply Scripture to everyday life. Schutt is currently booking Christian women's conferences, retreats, and other speaking engagements for 2027 and beyond.

“Faith has to become something we practice, not just something we talk about,” Schutt says.“I'm thrilled to see The Joy ReflexTM reaching more women and gaining momentum. Knowing that this message is resonating with women and giving them practical tools to navigate life's challenges makes this work especially meaningful. When we consistently turn toward God's truth in everyday situations, we're building a practice we can return to when the harder moments come.”

Through The Joy ReflexTM Collective, Schutt offers a free monthly newsletter, a live monthly devotional, and a community centered on biblical encouragement. Her Stop the Spiral worksheet and 7-Day Joy Reflex Guide offer additional ways to begin applying the framework. Her forthcoming book, The Joy ReflexTM, will explore its principles in greater depth.

About Jenna Schutt

Jenna Schutt is a Christian speaker, author, devotional writer, former cardiac registered nurse, and stem cell transplant survivor. She created The Joy ReflexTM to help Christian women put faith into practice and develop a more intentional, Scripture-centered response to life's uncertainties.

To learn more about Jenna Schutt and explore The Joy ReflexTM resources, visit .

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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