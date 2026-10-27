King Business Interiors Ranked No. 1 On Columbus Business First's 2026 List Of Central Ohio Office Furniture Companies

King Business Interior Team

King Business Interiors

Woman-owned, family-led Columbus dealer tops the list with 74 Central Ohio employees.

- Darla King, Founder, King Business InteriorsCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Business Interiors, a woman-owned commercial office furniture and flooring dealer in Columbus, Ohio, has been ranked No. 1 on Columbus Business First's 2026 list of Central Ohio Office Furniture and Supply Companies. The list, published October 15, 2026, ranks companies by their number of Central Ohio office furniture employees. King moved up to claim the top spot with 74 local employees. The company reported $63 million in 2025 revenue.Founded in 1998 by Darla and Dave King, King Business Interiors has spent more than 25 years helping Central Ohio organizations plan and furnish their workplaces. Today, Darla and Dave King lead the family-owned company alongside their daughter and son, Chelsea King Deane and Chris King, carrying forward the same hands-on service, accountability, and long-term client relationships the business was built on. From its showroom on Goodale Boulevard in Columbus, King Business Interiors serves corporate, healthcare, education and government clients across Central Ohio and throughout the U.S.King Business Interiors offers comprehensive workplace services in commercial office furniture, commercial flooring, demountable architectural walls, space planning and interior design, and project, installation and move management.Every project is thoughtfully planned and fully managed. King's team handles the planning, product selection, ordering, deadlines and installation so a client's office renovation, relocation or expansion keeps moving forward. By bringing commercial office furniture, commercial flooring and demountable walls under one roof, King gives its clients a single accountable partner from first consultation through move-in day."Being ranked No. 1 by Business First is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us for nearly three decades," said Darla King, Founder of King Business Interiors."This dedication to our clients is something my mom instilled in us, and we're proud to carry it forward," said Chelsea King Deane, CEO. "We want our clients to know we're not just here for this project. We're here for what comes next."King Business Interiors set itself apart by creating Connecting the Dots, an innovative approach to decommissioning furniture. This long-running sustainability program helps clients dispose of office furniture and redistributes it to nonprofit and charitable organizations in need. The program keeps durable materials out of local landfills while supporting the Central Ohio community.With its full-service approach, family-led leadership and commitment to community, King Business Interiors continues to grow as a leading commercial office furniture and flooring dealer serving Columbus and surrounding Ohio communities.For more information about commercial office furniture, flooring, or demountable walls, or to schedule a free consultation, visit the King Business Interiors website or contact the team directly.

Chelsea King Deane

King Business Interiors

+1 614-430-0020

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King Business Interiors Ranked No. 1 on Columbus Business First's 2026 List of Central Ohio Office Furniture Companies News Provided By ForeFront Web October 27, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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