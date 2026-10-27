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James Deaville

James Deaville


Date: 2026-10-27 03:04:53

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Music, Carleton University
Profile Articles

I specialize in music and sound in the 19th and 20th centuries, in particular the interface between news and music (newsreels, television news music) and disability/debility (pandemic among others) and music.

Experience
  • –present Professor, Carleton University
Education
  • 1986 Northwestern University, Music History/Musicology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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