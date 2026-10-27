Oleshky Humanitarian Mission Could Be Extended To Other Communities Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“There is a preliminary agreement that the humanitarian mission in Oleshky could automatically be extended to other communities, because Oleshky is not the only place facing a humanitarian catastrophe. The Oleshky territorial community comprises several settlements, and thousands of civilians are affected,” Lubinets said.

The initial focus would be on settlements in the Kherson region, Lubinets said, adding,“...and then we are ready to move forward”.

As previously reported, US First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only Oleshky, a town in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region.

According to the White House press office, the parties had agreed to temporarily halt all military activities in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

Outcome of Oleshky humanitarian operation could pave the way for further steps in peace process,

On the morning of October 27, Head of the Presidential Office KyryloBudanov announced the launch of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. A bilateral ceasefire was declared in the area where the mission is being conducted.

According to David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party, the ceasefire under US First Lady Melania Trump's initiative to unblock Oleshky began at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27 and will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1.