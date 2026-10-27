Both Sides Observing Ceasefire In Oleshky, Lubinets Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lubinets made the statement during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“Both sides are observing the ceasefire. I made a verification call to the person on our side who monitors Russian compliance with the ceasefire. I was told that there had been no incidents or violations since 3:00 a.m. Russian forces have not advanced, attempted to seize any islands, or sought to improve their positions. None of that has happened,” Lubinets said.

Roads leading to the town were being cleared of mines, he said.

Once demining is complete, the next step will be to deliver humanitarian supplies, including water, food, medicine, and equipment for the hospital in Oleshky.

Lubinets stressed that another objective of the humanitarian mission was to give Oleshky residents the opportunity to leave the town.

“Once the road has been cleared of mines and humanitarian supplies have been delivered, representatives of three countries-Ukraine, the United States, and Russia-will be present on the ground. Everyone who needs assistance will receive it from the three countries. Everyone who wants to leave for Ukraine will have that opportunity. Those who want to leave for Russia will receive assistance as well. Moreover, there are people who have said, 'We want to stay,'” Lubinets said.

He added that Ukraine was separately working out ways to assist those who wished to remain in the town.

“As of today, we are making every effort to disseminate information, coordinating this with our Russian counterpart. We are issuing the same messages simultaneously. We have published mobile phone numbers for collecting information. We are gathering information on our side, and the Russians are doing the same on theirs. We are also compiling verified lists specifying what assistance each person needs,” Lubinets said.

The parties were also assessing transport needs, including ambulances for people requiring urgent medical care, according to the human rights commissioner.

“There is a separate category of elderly people and people with limited mobility, and we are working out how to assist them. Those who want to leave for Ukraine will receive dedicated assistance: they will be accompanied, met upon arrival, provided with accommodation, and helped in Ukraine. All government agencies are working on this under our coordination,” Lubinets said.

humanitarian mission could be extended to other communities – Lubinet

The human rights commissioner said that US representatives were not yet in Oleshky and would be able to arrive once the roads had been cleared of mines.

He noted that US representatives would monitor how each side fulfilled its commitments under the relevant document signed by Lubinets and his Russian counterpart, Elena Lantratova.

“They are closely monitoring what each side must do and what commitments it must honor. From the 23rd to the 27th, several days have passed. During this period, we have already gone through several stages, and each side has fulfilled its commitments in full,” Lubinets said.

Outcome ofhumanitarian operation could pave the way for further steps in peace process, Sybiha

As previously reported, US First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only Oleshky, a town in the temporarily Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region.

According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily cease all military operations in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.