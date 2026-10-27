Ten Metal Bookmark Clip Manufacturers Gain Attention In The 2026 Market

At KungFu Metals, we review the structure before discussing decoration. A flat etched bookmark, a flexible page clip, and a decorative metal bookmark with enamel details may serve similar branding purposes, but they do not necessarily use the same materials or production methods.

The supplier profiles below cover companies with published information on metal bookmarks and related clip products. Check each model against your required construction before requesting a quotation, especially if the bookmark must grip pages rather than simply sit between them.

Key Takeaways



The best supplier for your project depends on the bookmark structure, required finish, order quantity, and whether you need a functional clip or a flat metal bookmark.

Some manufacturers focus on thin etched metal bookmarks, while others offer decorative metal clips, enamel details, or broader OEM promotional products.

A product page can show design options, but it does not independently verify a factory's equipment, inspection process, or production capacity.

Before comparing quotations, confirm the metal grade, thickness, edge finish, clip tension, decoration method, packaging, and quantity per design. For repeat wholesale orders, documented samples and clear specifications are often more useful than choosing a supplier based on the lowest initial price.

How to Compare Metal Bookmark Clip Manufacturers

Before comparing companies, separate suppliers by the type of product they actually make. A manufacturer that produces thin brass bookmarks may be a strong candidate for a museum gift range, but not necessarily the best choice for a flexible clip that must hold pages securely without marking them.

For procurement, the distinction between a manufacturer, a trading company, and a promotional-products supplier also matters. Each may suit a different purchasing model, but the quotation should make clear who controls production and who is responsible for quality issues.

Match the Supplier to Your Bookmark Structure

Start with the physical construction, not the supplier's general product category. A flat metal bookmark with a tassel, a flexible spring clip, and a decorative die-cast clip can all be used for branded gifts, but each has different design and production requirements.

Before requesting a quote, send a reference image or drawing and confirm that the supplier can make the same construction. Focus on four points:



Material and thickness: Confirm the metal used in the clip and the available thickness.

Page grip: Ask how the clip's tension and contact edges will be checked.

Production reference: Ask whether the approved sample and final specifications will be retained for repeat orders. Decoration: Confirm whether your artwork suits printing, engraving, etching, enamel, or another process.

Verify Production Arrangements and Quality Responsibility

A supplier's catalog may show several finishes without explaining where each production step takes place. Ask who handles forming, assembly, decoration, and final inspection, and whether any of these stages are outsourced.

Outsourcing is not automatically a problem. The important point is to establish who approves the sample, checks the finished goods, manages delivery, and resolves defects if the order differs from the approved specification. Get those responsibilities confirmed before production starts.

10 Metal Bookmark Clip Manufacturers to Consider in 2026

The companies below have published information on metal bookmark clips, metal bookmarks, or related clip products. The distinction matters: a flat metal bookmark is not interchangeable with a clip designed to grip a page.

Use each profile as an initial screening reference, not as independent proof of factory ownership or production capacity. Before ordering, confirm that the specific model matches your required structure and obtain the material, MOQ, lead time, and quality requirements in writing.

1. KungFu Metals - Huizhou, Guangdong, China

KungFu Metals offers custom metal bookmark clips for B2B orders, including selected existing shapes, custom sizing, logo decoration, and packaging options. The product page lists an MOQ of 500 pieces per design and a typical production lead time of 15–20 days after artwork or sample approval, subject to order requirements.

The company also supplies custom medals and other promotional metal products.

Potential fit: Distributors, promotional product companies, schools, publishers, and brands sourcing customized metal bookmark clips in bulk.

What to verify: Confirm the material and construction of the exact product being quoted, along with dimensions, decoration, finish, packaging, and production schedule. If your project requires a different metal or a new clip structure, ask whether it can be accommodated before approving the quotation.

Procurement question: Can the existing clip design meet your functional and branding requirements, or would the project require additional development?

2. Hesank - China

Hesank lists custom metal bookmark clips alongside brass bookmarks and ruler-style designs. Its broader catalog includes both functional and decorative bookmark formats, so confirm the exact construction for each project.

Potential fit: Buyers comparing clip-equipped metal bookmarks with other customized metal bookmark designs for promotional gifts, cultural merchandise, or retail programs.

What to verify: Request the specific clip-style product page or a drawing showing how the product grips a page. Confirm the material, dimensions, clip mechanism, MOQ, decoration, packaging, and production schedule for that model.

Procurement question: Can Hesank supply the exact clip structure required for your project, and can it provide a sample for functional testing before bulk production?

3. Jin Sheu - Taiwan

Jin Sheu lists elastic-steel bookmark clips with existing open-shaped designs, custom sizes, and logo printing. Its product page describes silkscreen and offset printing, with a protective lacquer coating applied after printing. The published MOQ is 100 pieces per design, and existing clip shapes can be used without a tooling charge.

Potential fit: Promotional product distributors, corporate gifting teams, and brands looking for lightweight metal clips with custom printed logos.

What to verify: Confirm the available clip shape, logo placement, printing colors, protective coating, packaging, and production schedule. If the project requires a new structure rather than an existing shape, ask separately about tooling and development costs.

Procurement question: Can one of the existing elastic-steel clip shapes accommodate your artwork and page-gripping requirements without new tooling?

4. HK FOREVER - Dongguan, Guangdong, China

HK FOREVER lists clip-on metal bookmarks alongside hollow-cut, engraved, and other decorative bookmark designs. Its published bookmark page describes a clip-on structure intended to hold a page, making that range more relevant to buyers looking for functional metal bookmark clips than its flat bookmark styles.

Potential fit: Brands, publishers, gift distributors, and promotional product companies evaluating custom clip-on bookmarks with branded decoration.

What to verify: Confirm the clip mechanism, material thickness, edge finish, decoration, packaging, and sample availability for the selected model. Ask which production stages are handled in-house and which, if any, are outsourced.

Procurement question: Can the selected clip hold representative book pages securely without slipping, leaving marks, or damaging the paper?

5. Star Lapel Pin - Taiwan

Star Lapel Pin offers custom metal bookmarks in stainless steel or brass, with photo etching, silkscreen printing, offset printing, and thickness options from 0.3 mm to 0.6 mm. Its published product page lists an MOQ of 500 pieces per design and states that delivery timing is confirmed after artwork or sample approval.

Potential fit: Promotional product distributors, schools, publishers, and corporate gifting teams looking for metal bookmarks with customized branding.

What to verify: Confirm the available clip fitting, material thickness, logo placement, finishing, packaging, and current production schedule. If your design requires a new clip structure, ask whether additional tooling or development work will be necessary.

Procurement question: Can one of the existing fittings meet your page-gripping and branding requirements without additional tooling?

6. Shenzhen Xiexing Gift - Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Shenzhen Xiexing Gift lists custom metal bookmarks, including a fan-shaped hollow brass enamel bookmark and Chinese floral metal bookmarks. Its published bookmark listing provides an initial reference for decorative metal designs; confirm the specific process and order terms for your selected model.

Potential fit: Buyers developing cultural gifts, museum merchandise, or branded bookmark designs with custom metal details.

What to verify: Confirm that the quoted MOQ and lead time apply to your chosen material, design, and finishing method. Ask whether any external suppliers are involved in plating, packaging, or other production stages, and establish who is responsible for final inspection.

Procurement question: Can the supplier maintain the required thickness, edge quality, and surface finish when the order moves from the initial sample to bulk production?

7. Kunshan Standard Gifts - Kunshan, Jiangsu, China

Kunshan Standard Gifts lists custom enamel metal bookmark clips and decorative paperclip-style markers. Its published product information describes die-cast zinc alloy decorative components paired with spring-tempered steel clips, with enamel decoration, plating, and custom retail backing cards.

The company also offers a wider bookmark catalog covering different materials and formats.

Potential fit: Stationery brands, bookstore programs, museum shops, and promotional merchandise companies seeking colorful clip designs with customized retail packaging.

What to verify: Confirm the materials used for the decorative component and clip mechanism, how the two parts are joined, and which inspection checks apply to the assembled product. Ask for the MOQ and production schedule for the exact design rather than assuming the same terms apply across the full catalog.

Procurement question: Can the supplier maintain both the approved decorative finish and the required clip performance throughout the production run?

8. Marktex - Taiwan

Marktex lists custom metal bookmarks and identifies a metal clip bookmark among its examples. Its catalog also includes flat cut-out metal bookmark designs, so confirm the material and construction of the specific model being quoted.

Potential fit: Buyers exploring custom metal bookmarks with clip fittings for branded gifts, publishing projects, school events, or promotional merchandise.

What to verify: Confirm the construction of the selected clip-on model, material, dimensions, finish, logo options, MOQ, and packaging. Do not assume that specifications for flat cut-out bookmarks also apply to clip-on designs.

Procurement question: Which existing clip-on style best matches the required page grip and branding, and can Marktex provide a sample of that exact model?

9. UC Tag - Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

UC Tag includes bookmark tags in its custom metal tag product range. Its published pages describe OEM/ODM services, custom design, mold making, die casting, stamping, plating, engraving, and packaging for metal tag projects.

Potential fit: Buyers developing engraved, stamped, or custom-shaped metal bookmark tags for branded gifts, book launches, packaging-related projects, and promotional merchandise.

What to verify: Confirm whether the proposed item is a decorative metal bookmark tag or a functional clip that grips pages. If the project requires a clip mechanism, request a product drawing or sample that demonstrates the actual construction.

Procurement question: Does the supplier's proposed bookmark tag provide the required page-holding function, or would a different product structure be needed?

10. Shenzhen Stargood Craft Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Shenzhen Stargood Craft Co., Ltd. lists bookmarks among its product categories on SupplierGo. Separate marketplace listings show metal bookmark clip products, but confirm the exact model and construction before treating it as a source for functional clips.

Potential fit: Buyers looking for custom stationery or promotional products, subject to confirming that the required bookmark clip structure is available.

What to verify: Request the exact model, a product drawing or sample, material and thickness details, edge finish, logo options, MOQ, and lead time. Test the sample on representative pages before approving a bulk order.

Procurement question: Can Stargood supply a bookmark clip designed for page marking, and can it provide a sample of that exact model?

What These Manufacturer Profiles Tell You About Supplier Fit

The profiles are most useful when you compare suppliers against the same product specification. A company that makes thin etched bookmarks may be suitable for a decorative design, while a functional clip requires a structure that holds pages securely without causing damage.

Before comparing prices, separate the products into two groups: flat metal bookmarks and clip-style bookmarks. Then compare material, thickness, edge finish, decoration, packaging, and sample results within the relevant group.

Separate Flat Metal Bookmarks From Functional Clips

A flat bookmark may be made from etched, stamped, or cut metal and may include a tassel or chain. A clip-style bookmark needs a suitable gripping structure. If the clip uses spring steel or another flexible component, its material and shape affect how it holds a page and how it behaves after repeated use.

Do not compare quotes for these two structures as if they were equivalent. If a supplier proposes a different design to reduce cost, request a sample and confirm that the product still meets your functional requirement.

Ask How Edge Quality and Finish Are Controlled

Thin metal parts can develop burrs or sharp edges during cutting, stamping, or etching. A supplier may list polishing or finishing as a capability, but you should still inspect the actual sample, particularly around narrow openings, pointed shapes, and small decorative features.

For colored or plated designs, check whether the finish is consistent around the edges and recessed areas. If your order includes multiple designs, clarify whether all versions will use the same material and finishing standard.

Check Whether the Sample Represents the Bulk Order

Before approving a sample, record the details that affect the finished product: metal type, thickness, dimensions, clip structure, decoration, plating or coating, and packaging. Keep the approved sample or a signed-off specification as the reference for bulk production.

Pay particular attention to changes made after approval. A different metal thickness, revised clip shape, or finishing adjustment can affect how the bookmark feels and performs, even if the artwork looks unchanged. Ask the supplier to document any proposed change and obtain your approval before production continues.

For repeat orders, compare the new batch with the original reference rather than relying on the previous order's photographs alone.

How to Request a Comparable Wholesale Quotation

Suppliers cannot give you a meaningful comparison if each one is quoting a different construction. A short, consistent RFQ helps you understand whether a price difference comes from material, tooling, decoration, packaging, or the supplier's production arrangement.

You do not need to have every manufacturing detail decided before contacting a factory. Send the artwork and intended use, then ask the supplier to identify any decisions that need to be confirmed before pricing.

Include the Details That Affect Cost and Production

When you request a quotation, send the information below wherever it is available.