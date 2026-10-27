DIROLEP PARK 'S Outdoor Playground Installation In Uzbekistan Is Nearing Completion.

The EKO PARK project-a major ecological and cultural tourism complex in the Navoi Region of Uzbekistan-has recently entered its final construction phase. The Uzbek investor, ZARAFSHAN GOLDEN GROUP, has entered into a comprehensive partnership with the Chinese amusement equipment brand, Guangdong Dirolep Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd. DIROLEP is responsible for the park's overall master planning, the supply of themed amusement equipment, spatial design, and on-site installation guidance, supporting Uzbekistan in creating a new-generation family leisure and vacation destination in Central Asia.

As a provider of one-stop amusement solutions, DIROLEP offers a full-chain service-from site surveys, 3D rendering, and equipment manufacturing to export logistics, on-site installation supervision, and post-installation operational training. This project in Uzbekistan marks a significant milestone in DIROLEP's deep expansion into the Central Asian market. Leveraging opportunities for cultural tourism cooperation along the Silk Road, the company is introducing mature Chinese amusement products and design expertise to Uzbekistan. The project carefully accounts for local climatic conditions, fire safety regulations, and international safety standards to create an immersive themed park tailored to the needs of families in Central Asia.

The project lead from the Uzbek side noted that DIROLEP was selected for its comprehensive project delivery capabilities and extensive experience with international ventures. Once completed, EKO PARK will address the current lack of family-oriented recreational facilities in the Navoi region, stimulate local tourism and family-focused spending, and serve as a new landmark for ecological and cultural tourism in Uzbekistan.

Looking ahead, DIROLEP intends to further expand its presence in Central Asia by developing additional themed park projects in countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, continuing to drive the global reach of Chinese amusement equipment and cultural tourism solutions.

About Us

Dileni is a children's playground company located in Guangdong Province, China, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The company has a production base of more than 18,000 square meters, equipped with advanced production equipment and technology, and a group of excellent technicians and managers.