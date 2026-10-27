Quick10k Announces Launch Of Business Funding Application Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York-based platform offers business owners a simplified online application process for $10,000 in funding, with decisions targeted in under 10 minutes.

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick10K has announced the launch of its online business funding application platform, designed to provide business owners with a straightforward process for requesting $10,000 in financing. The service emphasizes quick application reviews, transparent repayment terms, and access to funding without lengthy paperwork.

Through its website, Quick10K allows business owners to submit basic company information for review. The platform aims to provide applicants with a clear approval or denial decision in under 10 minutes, helping businesses determine their financing options without extended waiting periods.

The application process consists of three steps: submission, review, and funding. Applicants begin by completing an online form with relevant business details. Quick10K's team then reviews the submitted information and determines whether the applicant qualifies for financing. Once approved, funding can be initiated through a wire transfer, with funds potentially reaching the recipient's account within an hour.

Quick10K emphasizes human involvement in its review process, with applications evaluated by team members rather than relying exclusively on automated decision-making systems.

The platform also publishes its standard financing example directly on its website. For a $10,000 funding amount, the advertised repayment total is $14,495, with payments of $365 per business day, Monday through Friday. Quick10K states that its advertised offering includes no origination, broker, or underwriting fees.

By presenting these figures upfront, the company aims to give applicants a clearer understanding of repayment obligations before proceeding with financing.

The service is intended for business owners seeking a defined funding amount and a relatively quick application decision. Its approach focuses on reducing administrative steps while maintaining direct communication throughout the review process.

According to the company's website, funding decisions are made promptly, although approval and funding availability depend on the applicant's qualifications and the applicable financing terms.

Quick10K operates under Swanlake Partners LLC and provides access to business financing through third-party lending relationships. Applicants are encouraged to review all repayment conditions and financing documents before accepting an offer.

Business owners interested in learning more about the application process can visit .

About Quick10K

Quick10K is a New York-based business funding service operated by Swanlake Partners LLC. The company provides an online application process for business owners seeking $10,000 in financing, with an emphasis on timely decisions, transparent repayment information, and straightforward communication. Quick10K connects eligible applicants with financing opportunities through third-party lending relationships.

CONTACT: Name: Tom Simpson Company: Quick10K Email:... Website: