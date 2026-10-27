What Busy Hispanic Students Need To Know Before Applying For A Need-Based College Scholarship



Start with the FAFSA form for the award year that covers your enrollment. Many need-based scholarships, including National University's Nuevo Futuro Scholarship, require applicants to complete the FAFSA first.

Gather tax records, account logins and essay drafts early, then confirm the scholarship, admission and class start deadlines.

Confirm how employer benefits work with other aid. Sixty-seven percent of Latino and Hispanic undergraduates received grant aid in 2019-20, more than twice the 27% who took out loans, according to Excelencia in Education.1

San Diego, CA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National University, the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, today published the 2026 eligibility rules and deadlines for its need-based Nuevo Futuro Scholarship, which accepts applications from eligible new bachelor's and master's degree students through Dec. 31, 2026. For busy Hispanic students finishing a degree, securing a need-based scholarship takes four steps: filling out the FAFSA form, applying for the scholarship, completing admission, and starting classes, each with its own requirements and deadline. Excelencia in Education's 2025 report found that 85% of Latino and Hispanic undergraduates applied for financial aid in the 2019-20 academic year, and 71% received aid.1

“For a working student with a family, a scholarship can be the difference between putting a degree off another year and starting this term. Nuevo Futuro gives eligible students another way to help cover the cost of finishing what they started,” said J.B. Robinson, Ph.D., dean of students at National University.”

Key Facts



National University offers more than 150 online, hybrid, and on-campus programs, with 4- and 8- week courses and individual graduate models (Oxford). National University appears on the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities' 2024-25 list of Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

Start With the FAFSA for the Right Award Year

Need-based scholarships measure financial need through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and the Nuevo Futuro Scholarship requires applicants to complete the FAFSA before they submit the scholarship form. Each FAFSA form covers one award year, from July 1 to June 30. A student who plans to start classes in the spring 2027 term files the 2026-27 FAFSA form, and a student starting in fall 2027 files the 2027-28 form. The FAFSA also opens eligibility for federal grants, a major source of aid for this group. Excelencia in Education found that 50% of Latino undergraduates received a federal Pell Grant in 2019-20.1

Gather Income Records and Account Access Early

The FAFSA form draws on federal tax information from two years before the award year. Each FAFSA contributor, such as a spouse for a married applicant, needs a separate StudentAid.gov account. Scholarship forms often ask for more detail. The Nuevo Futuro application requires students to share their household adjusted gross income, the number of people that income supports, any change in income since they filed the FAFSA, and two essays of 200 to 650 words each. The form itself is in English, but applicants can request follow-up correspondence in English or Spanish.

Find Out Which Scholarships You Qualify For as a Hispanic Student

Each scholarship's terms and conditions set its eligibility rules. The 2026 Nuevo Futuro terms cover new students pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree. Terms can also change from year to year. The 2024, 2025 and 2026 versions of the Nuevo Futuro Scholarship each set different application and enrollment windows. Find out whether an award renews and what a student must do to keep it.

Track Scholarship, Admission and Class Start Deadlines Together

A single need-based scholarship can carry three separate deadlines. For the 2026 Nuevo Futuro Scholarship, applicants submit the application by Dec. 31, 2026, complete admission requirements by Jan. 25, 2027, and begin classes by Feb. 16, 2027. Excelencia in Education also found that 56% of Latino undergraduates worked 30 or more hours a week while enrolled in 2019-20, so many students in this group will plan those dates around a busy work schedule.

Coordinate Employer Tuition Benefits with Financial Aid

Working students who receive employer tuition assistance should confirm how it interacts with scholarships and federal aid. Some institutional scholarships take other awards into account, and the Nuevo Futuro application asks whether an applicant already receives another National University scholarship or discount. A financial aid advisor can explain the order in which the university applies each source. Excelencia's 2025 report found that 12% of Latino undergraduates received grant aid from private sources, a category that includes employers.

Verify That a Scholarship Is Legitimate

The Federal Trade Commission advises students not to pay to apply for a scholarship, to walk away from any processing costs or redemption fees, and never to share an FSA ID with a company or consultant.2 Treat unprompted offers with caution, especially those claiming a student won an award they never applied for. University scholarships should list full terms on the school's website.

For students who begin their search during Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, filing the FAFSA now leaves time to complete the Nuevo Futuro application before the Dec. 31 deadline.

Sources:

1 Arroyo, Cassandra, et al. How Latinos Pay for College: 2025 National Trends. Excelencia in Education, Mar. 2025

2 Federal Trade Commission. "How To Avoid Scholarship and Financial Aid Scams." Consumer Advice, Dec. 2025, consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scholarship-and-financial-aid-scams. Accessed 26 Sept. 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I find scholarships for busy Hispanic learners returning to college?

Start with the institutional scholarships at the universities you are considering, then look at state grants and private programs. Complete the FAFSA early, since many need-based awards require it, and read each program's full terms on its official website. Excelencia in Education's 2025 report found that only 23% of Latino undergraduates received institutional aid in 2019-20, the lowest share of any group.

How can I tell if a Hispanic scholarship is legitimate?

Be cautious of any scholarship that charges a fee to apply, since the Federal Trade Commission lists upfront fees as a common sign of a scam. The FTC advises students to walk away from offers that require a "processing cost" or "redemption fee" and never to share an FSA ID. University scholarships should list complete terms, deadlines and eligibility rules on the school's official website, and award decisions should come directly from the school. Your school's financial aid office should also be able to share a list of current and relevant scholarship opportunities.

Are there need-based scholarships Hispanic working students can apply for this fall?

Yes. Many universities offer institutional need-based scholarships with fall and winter deadlines. For example, National University's 2026 Nuevo Futuro Scholarship is need-based, open to eligible new students pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree, and accepts applications through Dec. 31, 2026. Applicants file a FAFSA form first, finish admission requirements by Jan. 25, 2027, and begin classes by Feb. 16, 2027.

Can I use employer tuition reimbursement alongside financial aid and scholarships?

Often, yes. Ask the university's financial aid office how it applies employer benefits, federal aid and institutional scholarships toward tuition, since some scholarships weigh other awards when setting eligibility. The Nuevo Futuro application, for example, asks whether an applicant already receives another National University scholarship or discount.

About National University National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

CONTACT: Ujala Qazi Zen Media...