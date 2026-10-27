Wendy M. Kok Offers Listeners Their Next Great Listen With A Juicy Pear Podcast: A Spooky Take On Storytelling

Wendy Kok

Author and podcast host explores the creepy, unexplained, and extraordinary through stories and conversations that keep listeners curious long after Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From unsettling encounters to unexplained experiences, some stories are best heard after dark. Author and podcast host Wendy M. Kok brings the creepy, weird, and fascinating to A Juicy Pear Podcast, where paranormal subjects, unusual experiences, and intriguing guests give listeners a reason to tune in this Halloween season-and throughout the year.

In her latest episode,“Campfire Tales – When the Desert Wind Howled,” Kok draws on her own experiences serving in the desert during Operation Desert Storm. She recalls powerful shamal winds, an unsettling encounter with a snake, and a mysterious out-of-body experience she has never forgotten. The episode offers a personal account that blends vivid memories with an experience that continues to intrigue her.

“There is so much to explore with the supernatural world, and I love the way it sparks our imagination and makes us question what we think we know,” says Kok.“Through my show, I want to share stories that are creepy, unusual, and sometimes downright frightening, experiences that make people curious about what might exist beyond the ordinary.”

With Halloween approaching, A Juicy Pear Podcast offers listeners another way to embrace the season's fascination with the mysterious. But the show's appeal extends beyond October. Kok welcomes guests from a variety of backgrounds, creating conversations that explore extraordinary experiences, creative pursuits, personal challenges, and perspectives listeners may not encounter every day.

“My show celebrates life, laughter, and inspiration through conversations with people from all walks of life,” Kok explains.“I love talking with those who have overcome obstacles, creative minds, and fascinating guests, from musicians and authors to ghost hunters, UFO experiencers, Bigfoot enthusiasts, and psychics. If you enjoy discovering unusual stories and hearing different perspectives, this is the place for you.”

Listeners have praised the podcast's subject matter, particularly its supernatural content, listener Meggie Anderson wrote,“Such a good show! The topics are fascinating, I especially love the supernatural content.”

For Kok, podcasting also complements her work as an author, allowing her to connect with audiences through a different medium. Her published books include A Grey Resort, An Awakening, and The Choice, which draw readers into the atmosphere and mystery of the Northwoods. Together, her writing and podcast offer audiences multiple ways to explore her creative interests.

Whether listeners are searching for an intriguing late-night listen, enjoy hearing about unexplained experiences, or simply want to discover a new voice, A Juicy Pear Podcast invites them to explore stories that entertain, surprise, and spark conversation.

To learn more about Wendy M. Kok and explore her books, visit wendymkokauthor.

To listen to A Juicy Pear Podcast and explore its episodes, visit ajuicypearpodcast.

About Wendy M. Kok

Wendy M. Kok is an award-winning author whose atmospheric fiction blends paranormal mystery, romance, and suspense against the haunting backdrop of Wisconsin's Northwoods. Drawing inspiration from the people, places, and unexplained experiences of her childhood in a small resort town, Kok creates immersive fictional worlds where buried secrets, supernatural possibilities, and complicated relationships collide.

Her debut novel, A Grey Resort, won the 2020 American Fiction Award in the Romance/Paranormal category and launched her A Thousand Years of Crooked Forest series. She continued the story with An Awakening and brought the three-book saga to its conclusion with The Choice, drawing readers into the mysteries of the fictional town of Neelsville.

Beyond her fiction, Kok is a licensed massage therapist and host of *A Juicy Pear Podcast*, where she connects with fellow creatives and explores storytelling, unusual experiences, and the ideas that inspire their work. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Grand Valley State University and lives in Michigan, where she continues to develop stories that blur the line between the familiar and the unexplained.

To learn more about Wendy M. Kok, her books, and her podcast, visit:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313 403 5636

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Wendy M. Kok Offers Listeners Their Next Great Listen With A Juicy Pear Podcast: A Spooky Take on Storytelling News Provided By Boundless Media October 27, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Social Media



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