Suzanne Nadell, Author And Christian Leadership Coach, Challenges Christian Women To Embrace The Call To All Of It

Suzanne Nadell

Through her Called to All of It program, Suzanne Nadell empowers Christian women to embrace their God-given calling across faith, family, and career

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if women were never meant to choose between the life they want and the life they're called to lead? Through Called to All of It, Suzanne Nadell challenges Christian women to pursue their God-given purpose across faith, family, and career without feeling they must sacrifice one to honor another.

“So many women are trying to meet the demands of their careers, care for their families, and remain grounded in their faith, often feeling they're falling short somewhere. But a meaningful life isn't about doing everything perfectly. It's about recognizing what matters most, making intentional choices, and allowing faith to guide how we lead, love, and live,” says Nadell.

The message behind Called to All of It is that women can bring their gifts and leadership abilities into every area of life without losing sight of their values or sense of purpose. Rather than feeling forced to choose between competing priorities, they can approach their decisions with greater clarity and intention.

Nadell's perspective is shaped by three decades in broadcast journalism, where she led newsrooms and earned a dozen Emmy Awards, as well as her experiences with motherhood and surviving cancer three times.

“Journalism taught me how to lead under pressure, but motherhood and surviving cancer three times gave me a deeper understanding of resilience and what truly matters. Those experiences changed how I think about success and purpose. They reinforced my belief that leadership isn't confined to a job title; it's reflected in how we show up in every part of our lives.”

Nadell further explores women's leadership in her book, Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn't Think You Could Be. Drawing on her professional experience, she challenges assumptions that limit women's potential and encourages them to recognize their abilities and lead with confidence. Together, the book and Called to All of It reflect her commitment to helping women embrace their leadership and faith without feeling they must diminish their ambitions or neglect what matters most.

As CEO of She Leads Church, Nadell extends that mission by creating opportunities for Christian women to grow in faith, develop as leaders, and build meaningful relationships. The organization's next monthly virtual meetup,“Rooted in Friendship,” takes place Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The free gathering will explore meaningful friendship, recognizing healthy relationships, and building connections that strengthen women in their personal lives and leadership. Through teaching, conversation, and prayer, participants will have an opportunity to connect with women who share their commitment to faith and purpose. Registration is required.

“Through Called to All of It and She Leads Church, I want women to recognize that they don't have to become less ambitious to live faithfully or leave important parts of themselves behind to pursue their purpose. They can bring their gifts, faith, and leadership into every area of their lives and build a life that reflects who God created them to be.”

To learn more about Called to All of It, visit

For event details and registration, visit

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is an author, speaker, leadership coach, former television news executive, and CEO of She Leads Church. With three decades of broadcast journalism experience and a dozen Emmy Awards, she brings a distinctive perspective to leadership, faith, and purpose. She is the author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn't Think You Could Be and creator of Called to All of It.

For more information, visit .

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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Suzanne Nadell, Author and Christian Leadership Coach, Challenges Christian Women to Embrace the Call to All of It News Provided By Boundless Media October 27, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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