BREANNE C. TEWS INTRODUCES CHILDREN's BOOK ABOUT LEADERSHIP AND EVERYDAY COURAGE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New picture book, Korlie and the Nature Collage, encourages young readers to explore teamwork, kindness, and leadership through everyday actions.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, PAKISTAN, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and leadership life coach BreAnne C. Tews introduces Korlie and the Nature Collage: A Story About Finding Your Inner Leader, a children's picture book that explores how young readers can develop leadership skills through kindness, teamwork, and small acts of courage.The story follows Korlie, a young student who hopes to work with her best friends on a class project but is instead assigned to a group of four children she barely knows. As the group begins working on a nature collage, Korlie finds an opportunity to speak up and help her classmates. Through the experience, she discovers that leadership does not require being the loudest person in the room. It can begin with a kind word, helping a friend, or finding a fair solution to a problem.Through Korlie's school day, the book introduces children to practical examples of leadership they can recognize in their own lives. Its central message encourages young readers to understand that they can make a positive difference regardless of their age or personality.Tews brings her experience as a leadership life coach to the story. Her work focuses on helping children and adults recognize their strengths, make brave choices, and lead with confidence and compassion. Through this book, she extends that message to young readers in a familiar school setting.Korlie and the Nature Collage can also serve as a discussion starter for parents, teachers, and caregivers who want to introduce children to leadership, cooperation, and responsible decision-making. The story offers opportunities to discuss how children can contribute to a group, include others, and respond when a situation calls for someone to take the first step.The book emphasizes that leadership is not limited to formal roles or outspoken personalities. Everyday choices, including listening to others, speaking up when needed, and working toward a shared goal, can also demonstrate leadership.About the AuthorBreAnne C. Tews is a leadership life coach who works with children and adults to help them recognize their leadership potential. She encourages individuals to make brave choices, build confidence, and lead with heart. Outside her coaching and writing work, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two daughters.Book InformationTitle: Korlie and the Nature Collage: A Story About Finding Your Inner LeaderAuthor: BreAnne C. TewsCategory: Children's Picture BookAvailabilityThe book is available through the following online platforms:The Nile:Google Books:Media Contact:Author: BreAnne C. TewsEmail:...Website:

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BREANNE C. TEWS INTRODUCES CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT LEADERSHIP AND EVERYDAY COURAGE News Provided By Beehive Agency October 27, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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