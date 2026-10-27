The Bulleit Group Unveils New Brand And Website Built Around Communications For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded in 2012, the technology communications firm introduces a visual identity and website connecting its history with its approach to visibility and discoverability









SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulleit Group, a public relations and strategic communications firm serving technology companies, today introduced a new brand and website that reflect its work helping companies become understood and discoverable across media, search, and generative AI platforms.

The new identity appears across Bulleit's website and communications materials, including an updated logo, visual system, and tagline,“Tomorrow's Tech. Today's Stories.” The announcement connects Bulleit's founding mission with its current approach to communications. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has helped companies translate technologies where capabilities often outpace public understanding.

“Companies building emerging technologies need to help people understand why their work matters and give them evidence to believe in it,” said Kyle Arteaga, CEO and Founder of The Bulleit Group.“Our new brand represents how we approach that responsibility. Our team combines deep technical understanding with communications programs that help a company's story reach people wherever they form opinions and make decisions.”

From Bringing Sci-Fi to Life to Building Lasting Visibility

Google was one of Bulleit's earliest clients, and within the first year of the engagement, the firm worked across 10 Google divisions. From there, Bulleit's work expanded into artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous transportation, aerospace, and other emerging technology markets. Across these fields, the firm's approach ties technical capabilities to the problems they solve, the people they affect, and the evidence substantiating a company's claims. The new website organizes that work around Bulleit's Visibility System, which connects narrative development with media relations, content, executive communications, and discoverability.

The firm's approach was designed to address a communications challenge facing technology companies today: the need for narratives to remain clear and credible across news coverage, company content, executive profiles, search results, and AI-generated answers.

A Visual Identity Grounded in Emergence and Clarity

Bulleit's new design system used light and gradients to signify emergence and forward motion. It is meant to reflect technologies and ideas coming into view.

Montserrat, the headline typeface, brings architectural structure, while Oxygen, used for body copy, supports readability across platforms. The new branding employs disciplined layouts to keep attention anchored on the messaging.

“Tomorrow's Tech. Today's Stories.” is the new tagline expressing the connection between a company's long-term ambition and immediate need to communicate clearly, establish relevance, and earn trust.

Visit to explore the new website and experience Bulleit's new brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that architects communications infrastructure designed for trust, speed, and complexity for high-stakes technology companies.Bulleit works with technology startups, established companies, and investment firms. Its practice areas include frontier models, AI, data and developer infrastructure, aerospace and defense, cybersecurity, robotics and autonomous systems, energy and climate technology, enterprise technology, fintech, healthcare, logistics, and venture capital.Bulleit provides media relations, messaging and positioning, content and thought leadership, executive communications, events and speaking support, crisis and reputation management, and social media strategy. Generative Engine Optimization is integrated into each step of its approach.Bulleit integrates messaging, media relations, and owned content to make a company's expertise and supporting evidence clear and easy to discover. Its approach involves developing consistent company narratives, publishing useful content that answers target audience questions, and earning relevant third-party coverage. These activities support how people and AI systems find, interpret, and reference a company.Bulleit's rebrand reflects the firm's evolution and its approach to communications across earned media, owned content, search, and generative AI platforms. The new website brings this work together through Bulleit's Visibility System.

About Bulleit Group

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that builds communications infrastructure designed for trust, speed, and complexity for high-stakes technology companies. In 2025, The Bulleit Group was named one of PRovoke Media's Agencies of the Year and earned five SABRE category wins: Startup Marketing, Executive Visibility, Entertainment, LinkedIn Strategy, and Transportation and Logistics. In 2026, the firm was again recognized by PRovoke Media as one of the Best Agencies in North America, included among the world's top technology PR agencies, and named one of the Best Agencies to Work For.

The agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, venture capital firms, and global enterprises to deliver positioning frameworks, media strategies, thought leadership, content development, social media strategies, crisis communications, and AI-optimized visibility reporting. Sector experience includes artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate tech, logistics, creator infrastructure, and fintech, with former and current clients including Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Zoox, Civitai, LVK, and Impulse Space.

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