Floo AI Launches AI Voice Agent Platform To Automate Inbound And Outbound Business Calls Across Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New voice AI platform enables businesses to automate customer support, sales conversations, lead qualification, appointment booking, call routing and other phone-based workflows with human-like AI voice agents

Lewes, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floo AI, an AI voice agent platform developed by VLMS Global, this platform is designed to help businesses automate inbound and outbound phone conversations across sales, customer support and customer engagement.

Floo AI enables companies to create and deploy conversational AI voice agents that can answer incoming calls, make outbound calls, qualify leads, respond to customer questions, schedule appointments, transfer conversations to human teams, update CRM systems, and trigger business workflows during or immediately after a call.

The platform has been built around a simple idea. Although businesses have automated many parts of marketing, sales, and customer service, the phone call remains one of the most operationally intensive customer touchpoints.

From a medical clinic handling appointment requests to a logistics company coordinating drivers, an insurance provider responding to policy questions, a home-services company dispatching technicians, or a B2B software company following up with new leads, businesses across industries still rely heavily on human teams to manage repetitive phone conversations.

Floo AI aims to make those workflows easier to automate without requiring companies to redesign their existing systems completely.

“Businesses do not necessarily need another standalone AI tool. They need AI that can fit into the way their teams already work,” said Rajat Bhasin, CEO at Floo AI.“Our goal with Floo is to make voice AI practical for real business conversations. An AI agent should be able to understand why someone is calling, take the appropriate action, update the systems the company already uses, and bring a human into the conversation whenever that is the better outcome.”

AI Voice Agents for Both Inbound and Outbound Calls

Unlike voice automation systems designed primarily for one type of call, Floo AI supports both inbound and outbound voice workflows from the same platform.

For inbound calls, businesses can configure AI agents to perform tasks such as:



Answering Customer Questions

Acting As An Ai Receptionist

Scheduling And Rescheduling Appointments

Routing Callers To The Appropriate Department

Providing First-Line Customer Support

Collecting Customer Or Service Information

Qualifying Incoming Leads And Transferring Complex Conversations To A Human Agent With Context



For outbound workflows, companies can use Floo AI for lead follow-up, qualification, appointment setting, customer outreach, reminders, reactivation campaigns, surveys, and other approved calling programs.

The platform is designed to allow organizations to determine which parts of a conversation should be automated and which should remain with human teams.

Built for Industry-Specific Voice Workflows

Floo AI is designed as a configurable platform rather than a single-purpose calling bot.

This allows businesses to adapt voice agents to industry-specific terminology, workflows, customer questions, and operational requirements.

Potential applications include healthcare administration, financial services, insurance, logistics, home services, retail and ecommerce, travel and hospitality, market research, professional services and other industries where phone conversations remain an important part of customer or operational workflows.

For example, a healthcare organization could configure an AI voice agent to answer routine administrative calls, schedule appointments, and route appropriate calls to staff.

A logistics or field-service company could use voice agents for dispatch-related calls, technician or driver check-ins, status updates, and customer ETA communication.

An insurance organization could use conversational voice workflows for policy servicing, claims intake, customer support, or appointment scheduling.

A B2B company could use Floo AI to contact new leads shortly after an inquiry, ask qualification questions, and book qualified prospects directly into a salesperson's calendar.

The same underlying platform can therefore be adapted to very different operational needs.

From Conversation to Business Action

Floo AI is built to do more than conduct a spoken conversation.

During a call, an AI agent can identify caller intent and other conversation signals, collect structured information and trigger connected workflows.

Businesses can connect Floo AI with CRM platforms, calendars, and automation systems so that information gathered during a conversation does not remain isolated inside a call recording.

The platform currently supports integrations and workflows involving platforms such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Google Calendar and Cal.com, with webhooks, APIs and other automation options available for additional systems.

For example, an AI voice agent could speak with an inbound sales lead, determine whether the prospect matches defined qualification criteria, identify an available meeting time, create the calendar event, and update the opportunity in the company's CRM during the same interaction.

Similarly, a customer-support agent could identify the reason for a call, answer from an approved knowledge source, and transfer the customer to the appropriate employee when human involvement is required.

Real-Time Monitoring and Call Intelligence

Floo AI also provides real-time visibility into voice conversations.

Teams can monitor active calls, live transcripts, caller intent, conversation outcomes, and CRM actions from a central dashboard.

Post-call information can be used to help teams understand why customers are calling, how calls are being resolved, and where human intervention is still required.

Rather than treating an AI voice agent as an isolated automated phone line, Floo is designed to make the agent part of the wider customer and revenue operation.

Multilingual Voice AI for Global Teams

The platform currently supports voice conversations in more than 20 languages and is designed to support multilingual customer interactions and mid-call language switching.

This can help organizations operating across regions provide consistent voice coverage without requiring a separate workflow for every language.

Floo AI also offers a library of more than 100 voices and allows businesses to configure the voice, instructions, knowledge sources, and business tools used by each agent.

The company says its voice infrastructure is designed for real-time conversations with sub-800 millisecond latency.

Build, Test and Deploy Before Going Live

Floo AI has also placed emphasis on testing voice agents before deployment.

Businesses can configure an AI agent using plain-language instructions, connect relevant knowledge and tools, and then test conversations through Floo's Conversation Tester before assigning a phone number or launching a campaign.

Teams can simulate customer questions, test different call flows, and review how the agent responds to unusual or edge-case scenarios.

Once ready, the voice agent can be deployed to handle real inbound or outbound calls or can be embedded as a voice experience on a company's website.

This build-test-deploy approach is intended to help businesses evaluate voice AI in a controlled environment before placing it into production.

Human Handoff Remains Part of the Model

Floo AI does not position every phone conversation as something that should be fully automated.

The platform supports AI-to-human call transfer, including routing rules and contextual handoff.

This allows organizations to use AI for repetitive or structured interactions while continuing to rely on trained employees for conversations involving judgment, sensitive issues, negotiation, specialist expertise, or high-value customer relationships.

The platform can be configured around warm or cold transfer workflows depending on the organization's requirements.

Supporting Sales and Customer Acquisition

In addition to customer-service applications, Floo AI has expanded its focus on customer acquisition.

The platform includes access to more than 500 million B2B lead records, allowing teams to combine lead data with voice-based outreach and qualification workflows.

This creates the potential for businesses to move from identifying prospects to holding conversations and recording outcomes within the same environment.

Sales teams can use AI voice agents for applications such as speed-to-lead programs, outbound qualification, appointment setting, event follow-up and customer reactivation while routing sales-ready prospects to human representatives.

Usage-Based Pricing Without Per-Seat Fees

Floo AI uses usage-based pricing rather than traditional per-seat pricing.

Current plans start at $0.09 per voice minute, with additional tiers available depending on voice, language and reasoning requirements.

The company also supports both USD and INR billing, reflecting Floo AI's India-based origins and its broader international ambitions.

According to the company, the goal is to give businesses a transparent way to experiment with and scale voice AI without requiring a large upfront software commitment or adding another seat-based cost structure.

Developed From Real-World Internal Voice Automation

Floo AI was developed within VLMS Global after the company identified voice communication as a bottleneck across its own business operations.

The platform entered private beta in 2024 and was used internally across VLMS businesses for workflows including lead generation, appointment booking and follow-up conversations before its public launch in 2026.

Floo AI is now being offered to external organizations looking to automate voice-first customer and sales workflows.

The company operates with teams across Pune, Mumbai, and remote locations and is part of VLMS Global.

“Voice remains one of the few channels where the customer often has to wait for a person before anything can happen,” added Rajat Bhasin, CEO at Floo AI.“We believe the next stage of business automation will be about giving companies AI agents that can actually participate in those conversations and complete useful work, while still knowing when a human should take over.”

About Floo AI

Floo AI is an AI voice agent platform for automating inbound and outbound business calls across sales, customer support, and customer engagement.

Businesses can use Floo AI to create voice agents for lead qualification, customer support, appointment booking, AI receptionist workflows, call routing, outbound campaigns, and other industry-specific use cases.

The platform supports 20+ languages, real-time call monitoring, CRM and calendar integrations, AI-to-human transfers, APIs, and usage-based pricing.

Floo AI is a VLMS Global company with operations across Pune, Mumbai, and remote teams.

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