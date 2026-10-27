Cordyceps Sinensis Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 9.7% CAGR

Cordyceps Sinensis Market analysis

Cordyceps Sinensis Market

Cordyceps Sinensis Market size

The Business Research Company's Cordyceps Sinensis Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cordyceps sinensis market is capturing increasing attention as natural and functional health solutions gain popularity worldwide. Driven by advances in cultivation, extraction, and growing consumer interest in plant-based supplements, this niche segment within the broader nutraceutical industry is poised for substantial growth. Let's explore the market size, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and emerging trends shaping the future of cordyceps sinensis products.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth of the Cordyceps Sinensis Market

By 2030, the USA is set to lead the cordyceps sinensis market, reaching a valuation of $0.67 billion, up from $0.42 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate of 10%. Globally, the market is expected to surpass $2 billion by the same year. Within the vast nutraceutical sector, projected to be worth around $835 billion by 2030, cordyceps sinensis is anticipated to constitute approximately 0.3% of the total. Moreover, within the wider pharmaceuticals industry, forecasted at $2,496 billion by 2030, cordyceps sinensis will represent close to 0.1% of the market share, growing steadily at a CAGR of 10%.

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Dried Cordyceps Products Dominate Market Share in 2030

When segmented by product form, dried cordyceps sinensis is expected to hold the majority stake, estimated at 71% of the market or about $1 billion in value by 2030. This dominance is driven by the preference for long-lasting herbal ingredients, widespread use in traditional medicine, and convenience in transport and storage. Dried forms are favored in premium supplement lines and international trade, as consumers increasingly accept dried botanicals for home health and wellness routines.

Market Segmentation by Cultivation and Application

The cordyceps sinensis market is further divided by cultivation methods into natural and artificial categories. Additionally, its applications are primarily split between treatment-focused uses and broader healthcare purposes, reflecting its versatility in both traditional and modern health contexts.

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Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Supplements Fuels Growth

One of the main factors propelling the cordyceps sinensis market is the growing consumer preference for natural and organic dietary supplements. As awareness of preventive healthcare rises, people increasingly seek plant- and fungus-based alternatives to synthetic products. Cordyceps sinensis is prized for its bioactive compounds that boost immunity, energy, and overall wellness. The trend toward clean-label and organic products contributes about 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Health Benefit Awareness Strengthens Market Expansion

Enhanced scientific research and improved access to health information have broadened consumer understanding of cordyceps sinensis's potential benefits related to immunity, energy enhancement, and physical performance. This growing knowledge is encouraging more widespread use of cordyceps in supplements, functional foods, and herbal remedies. Health professionals and wellness brands are actively promoting such products, contributing an estimated 1.0% yearly growth to the market.

Cordyceps Sinensis Gaining Traction in Sports Nutrition and Functional Food Markets

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts increasingly turn to cordyceps-based products to improve stamina, endurance, and recovery times. The mushroom's bioactive properties align well with performance-oriented formulations. Food and beverage manufacturers are also incorporating cordyceps into functional drinks, nutrition bars, and wellness products, fueling approximately 0.8% annual growth in this segment.

North America and USA Lead Regional Sales in the Cordyceps Sinensis Market

North America is anticipated to be the largest regional market for cordyceps sinensis in 2030, with sales hitting $0.75 billion, up from $0.47 billion in 2025 at a 10% CAGR. This robust growth reflects heightened consumer interest in functional foods, adaptogenic supplements, and natural ingredients that enhance immunity and energy. Greater availability of cordyceps products through specialty retailers and online platforms is also a key factor driving expansion in both the United States and Canada.

The USA as the Biggest National Market for Cordyceps Sinensis

The United States will remain the largest national market, projected to reach $0.67 billion by 2030, growing from $0.42 billion in 2025 at a 10% CAGR. Factors supporting this growth include a strong preference for plant-based wellness, familiarity with traditional Chinese medicinal ingredients, and the popularity of sports nutrition and performance supplements. Expansion of premium supplement brands, incorporation of cordyceps in functional beverages, and growing demand for personalized nutrition also contribute to the country's leadership position.

Top Competitor within the Global Cordyceps Sinensis Market

According to The Business Research Company, Tong Ren Tang held the top global sales spot in 2025 with a 1% share of the market. This company's traditional Chinese medicine and health products division offers various cordyceps-based supplements, herbal formulations, and preventive health solutions focused on immune support and nutrition.

Key Players Driving the Cordyceps Sinensis Industry

Other significant companies competing in this market include Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Huisong Pharmaceuticals, North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts (Nammex), Dragon Herbs, Host Defense Mushrooms, NOW Foods, Real Mushrooms, and several others. These brands are active across cultivation, processing, and product innovation.

Fragmented Market Landscape with Low Entry Barriers

The cordyceps sinensis market remains highly fragmented, with the top ten companies accounting for only 5% of total revenue in 2025. This situation is due to relatively low to moderate barriers to entry, influenced by product quality standards, regulatory requirements, sourcing authenticity, and cultivation expertise. Leading firms maintain their positions through diversified product offerings, established supply chains, global distribution networks, and ongoing innovation in cordyceps-based supplements and herbal health products.

Market Share Breakdown Among Leading Corporations in 2025

In 2025, Tong Ren Tang and Himalaya Herbal Healthcare each held around a 1% market share. Other notable market shares included Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd. at 0.5%, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and Huisong Pharmaceuticals at 0.4% each, and companies like Nammex, Dragon Herbs, Host Defense Mushrooms, NOW Foods, and Real Mushrooms holding shares between 0.2% and 0.3%.

Competitive Strategies Among Leading Companies

Major players focus on enhancing cultivation technologies to boost product quality and efficiency. They are also adopting innovative extraction and processing methods to improve purity and broaden applications. Expanding research efforts strengthen both nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses, while biotechnology integration supports improved standardization and production scalability.

Influence of Premium Wellness Retail on Market Accessibility

The rise of premium cordyceps sinensis wellness products is broadening global access and raising consumer confidence in science-backed health solutions. For example, in June 2026, HEC Group launched its first overseas flagship store, HEC Life+, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This move highlights the brand's cultivation expertise, research-driven formulations, and focus on consumer education to boost trust and expand premium wellness offerings globally.

Market Growth Driven by Dried and Wet Cordyceps Product Segments

Together, the dried and wet cordyceps product categories are projected to add over $1.2 billion to the market's value by 2030. Dried products are expected to grow by $1 billion, with wet products contributing an additional $0.2 billion between 2025 and 2030. This expansion is fueled by increased use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, ongoing research into bioactive components, commercialization of mushroom-based wellness goods, and improvements in cultivation and processing that ensure consistent quality and supply.

Supply Chain and Distribution Network in the Cordyceps Sinensis Market

Key raw material suppliers include well-known firms such as Himalaya Wellness Company, Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co., Ltd., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Huisong Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Hunan Nutramax Inc., and Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd., among others. Major distributors and wholesalers encompass NOW Health Group, Swanson Health Products, The Vitamin Shoppe, iHerb LLC, GNC Holdings, Holland & Barrett, and others, serving a wide range of retail channels.

End Users Spanning Multiple Health and Wellness Sectors

The primary customers of cordyceps sinensis products include large wellness corporations such as Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, Shaklee Corporation, Forever Living Products, Gaia Herbs, Real Mushrooms, Host Defense Mushrooms, and various supplement brands. These companies incorporate cordyceps into their product lines targeting immune support, nutritional supplementation, and holistic health.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Cordyceps Sinensis Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 9.7% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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