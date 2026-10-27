Homeopathy (Real Homeopathy): The Medical Art Of Curing The Sick By Dr. Sukhdev Singh Kooner - Spirituality & Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TECUMSEH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Sukhdev Singh Kooner presents HOLEOPATHY (REAL HOMEOPATHY): The Medical Art of Curing the Sick, a book that examines approaches to the treatment of disease alongside discussions of spirituality, homeopathic philosophy, ethics, and new perspectives on health and disease.Drawing from religious teachings, historical references, and homeopathic principles, the book explores connections between physical health, emotional balance, morality, and spiritual understanding. It discusses ideas related to human suffering, personal discipline, meditation, and the role of belief systems in everyday life.The book includes references to spiritual figures, philosophers, and homeopathic scholars, including Guru Nanak and Dr. Samuel Hahnemann. It also examines themes such as compassion, equality, community, and service to humanity through the lens of religious philosophy and holistic thinking.According to the author, the book brings together perspectives from international interfaith scholars, homeopathic thinkers, and religious traditions to encourage discussion about spirituality and human well-being. It also examines different views of healthcare and healing, giving readers an opportunity to consider the ideas presented from several philosophical perspectives.Several chapters discuss ethical living, emotional health, self-awareness, and spiritual discipline. The book also considers lifestyle habits, nutrition, exercise, meditation, and the importance of balance in daily life.A central part of the book is its discussion of the philosophy of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann and homeopathic scholars including Dr. James Kent and Dr. Constantine Hering. The book examines their view that disease is connected to a spiritually troubled soul and separation from God. It further explores the idea that spiritual awareness, faith, moral living, meditation, and reconnection with God can form part of a path toward healing and well-being.The book also presents a strong critique of conventional medicine and modern healthcare systems. It examines what the author describes as the dangers and limitations of conventional medical approaches and discusses concerns about their long-term effects on patients and society. The book further discusses the claim that conventional medicine has been responsible for significant numbers of deaths and references Death by Medicine, Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, Vol. 20, No. 1, 2005, in connection with this discussion. These views are presented as part of the book's broader examination of health, disease, and different approaches to healing.Rather than focusing only on medical treatment, the work brings together spirituality, philosophy, and healing traditions in a wider discussion of human suffering and personal well-being. It is intended for readers interested in the safe curing of human suffering, spirituality, homeopathic approaches, holistic well-being, and a sound understanding of health and disease.ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Sukhdev Singh Kooner, M.D., F.R.C.P.C., HOL., writes on subjects related to spirituality, homeopathic philosophy, and holistic wellness. His work explores the connection between ethics, religion, personal well-being, and healing practices.Media Contact:Book Title: HOLEOPATHY (REAL HOMEOPATHY): The Medical Art of Curing the SickAuthor: Dr. Sukhdev Singh KoonerGenre: Spirituality / Philosophy / Holistic WellnessFor additional information, readers may refer to the author's published materials and official communication channels.

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Homeopathy (Real Homeopathy): The Medical Art of Curing the Sick by Dr. Sukhdev Singh Kooner - Spirituality & Health News Provided By Beehive Agency October 27, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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