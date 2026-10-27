Omega World Travel Awarded Prestigious Contract To Deliver Global Travel Management For The United States Marine Corps

Omega's USMC Staff

Omega's USMC Staff

- Gloria Bohan

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omega World Travel, a prominent woman-owned travel management company, is proud to announce its new role in delivering comprehensive travel management services for the United States Marine Corps (USMC). Effective October 20, 2026, this contract highlights Omega's unwavering commitment to providing the U.S. Armed Forces with reliable, high-touch, and technologically advanced travel support.

Led by travel industry visionary Gloria Bohan, Founder and CEO, Omega has long stood as the original architect of modern government travel. Bohan pioneered a public-sector travel management model in 1982 under a GAO test program to determine if private industry could manage official government travel. More than four decades later, Omega is still shaping how federal and defense agencies handle large-scale, highly compliant logistical movements. Today, Omega remains one of the largest and most distinguished woman-owned businesses in the nation, carrying forward Bohan's legacy of innovation, integrity, and dedicated public service.“Omega has been a great challenge,” said Bohan.“I've worked with industry innovators who've put their stamp on travel and hospitality. Our customers have inspired us and our staff has eagerly embraced the entrepreneurial spirit that makes us a leader. I believe in the power of people and want to tap into their creativity as we grow.”

Omega's veteran staff of highly trained and experienced government travel specialists provide targeted, efficient, and specialized services while meeting the ever-changing needs of our federal, state and local government travel customers. Omega agents are qualified to handle all aspects of official domestic and complex international travel including LICWO (Leave In Conjunction With Official travel), VIP travel, escort and high-security travel. Additionally, Omega agents have the capability to arrange travel for TDY (temporary duty) assignments, PCS (permanent change of station) moves, emergency evacuations of civilians (on, or not on, invitational travel orders), and other unique travel contingencies that arise with military/government travel.

Managing travel for the Marines is a monumental, mission-critical undertaking. Under this new agreement, Omega handles complete travel fulfillment for USMC personnel stationed here at home and deployed around the globe. This includes supporting iconic duty stations such as Marine Corps Base Quantico, Camp Lejeune, Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

To provide the highest level of care to our service members, Omega has significantly expanded its government travel team, officially hiring over 55 new, highly trained employees specifically to support the Marine Corps account.

"Our mission at Omega has always been defined by an unwavering dedication to the people who keep our nation safe," said Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President at Omega World Travel. "For over five decades, we've partnered with federal and defense agencies to make sure service members get fast, dependable, and secure travel assistance anywhere in the world. Being entrusted to support the U.S. Marine Corps is a profound honor for us. Our expanded, dedicated team is standing by 24/7/365 to deliver the speed, precision, and duty-of-care protection that military logistics demand."

Omega's USMC travel program pairs this growing team of in-house, U.S.-based travel counselors with cutting-edge travel technology. Features like real-time traveler tracking, automated quality-control scripting, and duty of care resources ensure that whether a trip involves routine official duty or complex deployment logistics, everything remains strictly compliant with Federal Travel Regulation (FTR) and Defense Travel System protocols.

Lori Fredricks

Omega World Travel

+1 571-431-1345

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Omega World Travel Awarded Prestigious Contract to Deliver Global Travel Management for the United States Marine Corps News Provided By Omega World Travel October 27, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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