Juicernet Offers Kuvings CS800 For Hands-Free Commercial Juicing

CS800 Hands-Free Masticating Juicer Load an entire recipe into the 4.3L auto-feeding hopper, start juicing, and get back to running your kitchen

Kuvings CS800 Hands-Free Masticating Juicer-making-fruit-and-vegetable-green-juice

Kuvings CS800 Hands-Free Masticating Juicer-parts-of-the-machine

- Bonnie Mulligan, Owner/Operator, Juicernet

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juicernet offers the Kuvings CS800 a Hands-Free Masticating Juicer for grocery stores, juice bars, hotels, bars and restaurants seeking a practical way to add fresh juice production to daily service. Available through Juicernet, the CS800 combines automatic cutting and feeding with two complete juicing topsets, giving staff more flexibility to manage recipes, cleaning and other service tasks.

Fresh juice production can compete with customer service, kitchen preparation and cleaning for staff attention. The CS800 addresses one part of that challenge: continuously feeding ingredients by hand. Its automatic cutting and feeding system lets staff load a recipe and attend to other tasks while the juicer processes it.

Three features support everyday commercial workflows:

Less hands-on feeding: A 3-liter hopper expands to 4.3 liters with the included extension, accommodating recipe batches with automatic cutting and feeding.

Flexible recipe changes: Two complete juicing topsets allow teams to alternate recipes or use one set while the other is being cleaned.

A compact equipment footprint: The unit measures 8 × 10 inches at its base and 22 inches high with the extension, helping operators assess its fit on limited counter space.

For grocery stores and juice bars, potential applications include planned juice batches and additional capacity for specialty recipes. Hotels can evaluate the CS800 for breakfast beverage preparation, while restaurants and bars can consider it for juice used in drinks and kitchen recipes. Kuvings specifies a 200-watt, 60-rpm motor capable of continuous operation for up to 24 hours.

Operators evaluating this Kuvings Commercial Juicer should distinguish operating duration from production speed: the CS800 processes juice more slowly than a centrifugal juicer, making expected order volume and service timing important selection factors.

“The right juicer should fit your ingredients, staff and service rhythm. Our role is to help operators understand that fit before they invest,” said Bonnie Mulligan, Owner/Operator, Juicernet.

Juicernet helps operators compare equipment against their ingredients, expected volume, staffing, available space and cleaning routines. That guidance continues after selection through responsive customer support, warranty and service assistance, and access to affordable replacement parts.

The CS800 is offered through Juicernet with a one-year limited warranty and 110–120 V electrical requirements.

Learn more about the Kuvings CS800 and explore whether its hands-free feeding system fits your commercial beverage program.

About Juicernet

Since 1982, Juicernet has supported commercial juice businesses and foodservice operators with equipment expertise and practical selection guidance. Based in Jupiter, Florida, the company supplies commercial juicers, pineapple corers and blenders for grocery stores, juice bars, hotels, bars, restaurants and equipment dealers. Juicernet supports customers with ready-to-ship products, warranty and service assistance, affordable replacement parts and responsive customer support.

Bonnie Mulligan

Juicernet

+1 800-627-2886

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Juicernet offers Kuvings CS800 for Hands-Free Commercial Juicing News Provided By Juicernet October 27, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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