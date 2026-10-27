Intellectual Property Authority Matthew Asbell Explores The Future Of Brand Protection On Beyond The Book

Matthew Asbell provides a thought-provoking conversation about the evolving world of intellectual property and the lessons he's learned throughout his career.

New episode explores trademarks, artificial intelligence, business strategy, and the evolving role of intellectual property in today's economy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond the Book, the podcast that goes beyond the pages to explore the experiences, insights, and ideas of today's leading authors and professionals, has released a new episode featuring intellectual property attorney, author, and educator Matthew Asbell, Partner at Lippes Mathias LLP.Unlike many episodes that focus on a single publication, this conversation takes a broader look at Asbell's extensive body of work as a contributing author and thought leader in the intellectual property space. Throughout the discussion, Asbell shares practical insights drawn from decades of experience advising businesses on trademarks, brand protection, and intellectual property strategy.Hosted by EmmyAward-winning producer and former television news anchor Ryan Ruff, the episode examines how organizations can better protect one of their most valuable assets: their brand."As technology continues to reshape the business landscape, conversations around intellectual property have never been more important," said Ruff. "Matthew brings an incredible ability to translate complex legal concepts into practical business strategies that entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners can immediately understand and apply."During the episode, Asbell explores how trademark protection has evolved over the years and why the cost of safeguarding brands continues to rise. He explains why intellectual property should be viewed as a core business strategy rather than simply a legal exercise, while examining the growing influence of artificial intelligence on trademarks, brand ownership, and innovation. The conversation also looks at how the relationship between businesses and law firms has changed over the past two decades, and concludes with reflections on the lessons Asbell has gained throughout his career as an author, adjunct professor, mentor, and trusted advisor to organizations around the world.Reflecting on his appearance on Beyond the Book, Asbell said, "It was a pleasure to join Ryan for such a thoughtful conversation about intellectual property and the challenges businesses face in protecting what makes them unique. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss how trademarks, brand strategy, and innovation continue to evolve, and I hope listeners come away with a greater understanding of why intellectual property should be viewed as a business asset, not just a legal consideration."Drawing from his contributions to numerous publications on intellectual property strategy and operations, Asbell also reflects on the importance of sharing knowledge through writing and education, emphasizing how the field continues to evolve alongside technology, globalization, and innovation.The conversation offers valuable perspective for business owners, entrepreneurs, marketers, legal professionals, and anyone responsible for building and protecting a brand in an increasingly competitive marketplace.The full episode is now available on Beyond the Book and can be streamed on all major podcast platforms.About Matthew Asbell:Matthew Asbell is a Partner at Lippes Mathias LLP, where he focuses his practice on intellectual property law, including trademark clearance, prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, and global brand protection. A recognized authority in the intellectual property field, he has contributed to numerous books, industry publications, and professional resources on trademark strategy and intellectual property management. In addition to his legal practice, Asbell serves as an adjunct professor, mentors emerging legal professionals, and frequently speaks on topics related to intellectual property, branding, and innovation.Learn more about Matthew Asbell:Explore Lippes Mathias:About Beyond the Book:Beyond the Book is a podcast hosted by EmmyAward-winning producer and former television news anchor Ryan Ruff. Each episode features accomplished authors, entrepreneurs, executives, and industry leaders, exploring the stories behind their publications while uncovering the experiences, challenges, and defining moments that have shaped their success in business and life. The show is available on all major podcast platforms.

Ryan Ruff

The Ruff Media Group LLC

+1 443-974-4352

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Intellectual Property Authority Matthew Asbell Explores the Future of Brand Protection on Beyond the Book News Provided By The Ruff Media Group LLC October 27, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.