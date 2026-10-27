Wesure Names Deb Mcguire Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Visionary insurance executive and innovator to lead the U.S. arm of weSure Global Tech into its next chapter of agency-first growth and digital distribution.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- weSure Global Tech announced today the appointment of Deborah McGuire, EMBA, as Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. digital insurance platform helping independent agencies place small commercial business faster. McGuire also serves as Co-CEO of Hourly, weSure's payroll and pay-as-you-go workers' compensation partner brand, uniting leadership across the weSure and Hourly operations.

McGuire is a transformational insurance executive, entrepreneur, and board leader with more than 20 years of experience driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence across insurance, InsurTech, and workforce solutions. She has held executive leadership positions with Paychex, PEAK6 InsurTech, National General Insurance, and Allstate, leading national organizations through strategic expansion, digital transformation, and distribution excellence.

Known across the industry as a visionary, McGuire has built her career on seeing where insurance distribution is headed and building the teams, technology, and partnerships to get there first. Her appointment reflects weSure's commitment to modernizing how independent agents quote, bind, and grow their small commercial books.

“Independent agents are the heart of this industry, and they deserve technology that works as hard as they do. weSure was built to make it faster and easier for agents to say yes to more small businesses. My vision is to take that further: smarter underwriting, broader appetite, and a partner experience that feels personal at every step. The future of insurance distribution is digital and human at the same time, and weSure is positioned to lead it.” DEB MCGUIRE, CEO, WESURE

As CEO, McGuire will focus on expanding weSure's agency partner network, accelerating product and platform innovation across Workers' Compensation, BOP, Cyber, and E&S, and deepening the integration between insurance and payroll that sets the weSure/Hourly model apart.

A growth-oriented leader with deep expertise in distribution, operations, product strategy, and InsurTech innovation, Franklin-McGuire is recognized for building high-performing teams, creating scalable growth strategies, and delivering profitable growth through strategic partnerships. She is also a respected industry advocate, serving in leadership and advisory roles that support the development of future insurance professionals.

“Deb is the rare leader who has scaled major insurance operations, built InsurTech from the inside, and led at a national payroll company. That's exactly what weSure's next stage of growth demands. She doesn't just see where this industry is going; she knows how to get us there.” EMIL VAINSHEL, CO-FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, WESURE TECH

Michelle Powell

weSure

+1 406-270-6428

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weSure Names Deb McGuire Chief Executive Officer News Provided By weSure October 27, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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