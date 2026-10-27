Full Stock Cabinets Sterling Showroom Expands Wholesale Cabinet Selection For Northern Virginia Contractors

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Northern Virginia wholesale distributor highlights 10 cabinet brands, 2-to-4 day turnaround times, and advanced 3D layout planning for trade professionals.

- Kamil Osmanjan, OwnerSTERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Full Stock Cabinets Sterling Showroom Expands Wholesale Kitchen Cabinets Selection with Design Services for Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Contractors.STERLING, VA - October 26, 2026 - Full Stock Cabinets has expanded its wholesale cabinet offerings and enhanced its professional design services to better serve contractors, builders, and dealers throughout Northern Virginia and the DC Metro region. The expansion includes dedicated display areas for ten premium cabinet brands and complimentary 3D design consultations aimed at streamlining project planning for construction professionals.The Sterling showroom, located at 43766 Trade Center Place, Suite 125, features comprehensive displays of quality cabinetry from leading manufacturers including Crestwood Cabinetry, Waypoint, Wolf Home Products, and Golden Home. The expansion responds to increased demand from professional contractors seeking reliable wholesale cabinets with faster lead times for residential and multi-family projects across Loudoun County, Fairfax County, and the broader DMV region.The construction industry in Northern Virginia. continues to experience strong growth, and contractors need dependable partners who can deliver quality products quickly,” said Kamil Osmanjan, Owner at Full Stock Cabinets.“Our expanded showroom and enhanced design services allow professionals to complete projects more efficiently while maintaining the high standards their clients expect. With most orders ready in two to four days, we help contractors meet tight deadlines without compromising on quality.”The showroom's professional design team now offers advanced 3D kitchen and bathroom design services exclusively for trade professionals. These services include detailed project visualization, cabinet layout optimization, and specification assistance for both residential remodeling and new construction projects. The design consultations help contractors present professional proposals to their clients while ensuring accurate ordering and project planning.Wholesale kitchen cabinet offerings at Full Stock Cabinets include traditional, modern, and contemporary styles in both framed and frameless designs. All cabinetry features solid wood construction and meets KCMA certification standards for durability and environmental safety.The facility serves as a regional supply center for wholesale cabinets, offering flexible fulfillment options including warehouse pickup and job-site delivery throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Volume pricing programs and a lowest-price guarantee on RTA (Ready-to-Assemble) cabinetry provide additional savings for dealers and contractors managing multiple projects. The showroom also displays complementary products including bathroom vanities, custom closet systems, hardware, and countertops from MSI, Silestone by Cosentino, and leading stone suppliers.Prime Custom Cabinets options allow contractors to specify unique finishes, sizes, and configurations for projects requiring specialized solutions. The custom paint program enables precise color matching for renovation projects where existing cabinetry must be complemented.The Sterling location operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with Saturday hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to accommodate contractor schedules. The showroom's trade partnership program provides additional benefits including priority ordering, dedicated account management, and protected trade pricing, allowing dealers and builders to use the showroom as an extension of their own business.Operating since 2018, Full Stock Cabinets serves as a leading wholesale distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry across Sterling, Purcellville, Waterford, Herndon, Reston, Chantilly, Ashburn, Leesburg, Fairfax, McLean, Vienna, Alexandria, and Arlington. The company specializes in providing factory-direct pricing to contractors, dealers, and builders while maintaining quick-turnaround order fulfillment.About Full Stock Cabinets Full Stock Cabinets, a leading wholesale distributor in Northern Virginia, offers high-quality kitchen and vanity cabinetry, countertops, and 3D design services with fast delivery, exceptional trade support, and the lowest prices guaranteed.Media Contact Full Stock Cabinets 43766 Trade Center Pl Ste 125, Sterling, VA 20166 +1 (703) 665-2051

kamil osmanjan

Full Stock Cabinets

+1 703-665-2051

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Full Stock Cabinets Sterling Showroom Expands Wholesale Cabinet Selection for Northern Virginia Contractors News Provided By Full Stock Cabinets October 27, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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