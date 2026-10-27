Monolith Technologies, Inc. Announces Full Support For Iphone Duo In Shopsavvy 19.0

ShopSavvy on iPhone Duo with Screen Open

ShopSavvy on iPhone Duo with Screen Closed

Price History with iPhone Duo Screen Open

ShopSavvy 19, the first fully native rebuild of the app for iPhone and iPad, fits both of Duo's screens: with product & deal pages side by side when open

- Jake MarshDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monolith Technologies, Inc. today announced full support for iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable iPhone, in ShopSavvy 19.0.2, available now on the App Store. The release is also the first version of ShopSavvy for iPhone and iPad rebuilt as a fully native app with a fresh design, and it adapts to both of iPhone Duo's displays: the 5.4-inch outer screen when the phone is closed and the 7.6-inch inner screen, the largest ever on an iPhone, when it is open.Closed, iPhone Duo is a regular-size phone, and ShopSavvy runs as the full app on its outer display. Search, Alerts, Scan, Watching and More sit in a slim tab bar along the side of the screen, giving results, prices and deals the full height of the display. Shoppers can scan a barcode in the aisle, check prices online and at nearby stores, and set a price alert without ever opening the phone."We didn't build a cut-down version for the cover screen," said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. "Closed, iPhone Duo is a regular phone, and ShopSavvy is the whole app on it. You can scan in the aisle, compare prices and set an alert without opening the device. Open it, and the same product is simply given more room."Opened and held upright, ShopSavvy expands into a roomier single column with two deal cards to a row. Turned sideways, pages go side by side: product pages keep the photos and title on the left with prices, deals, reviews and comments on the right; deal pages show the deal on one side and the conversation about it on the other; and deal grids run four across.Shoppers do not have to choose a pose before they start. Opening the phone in the middle of a price comparison keeps the same product on screen with more room, and closing it again keeps the tab, the page and the way back exactly where they were. Only the layout changes, because ShopSavvy selects its layout from the space available rather than from the device it is running on, the same approach that lets it fit iPad Split View and a rotated iPhone."ShopSavvy picks its layout from how much room it has, not from which device it's on," Marsh added. "That one decision is why the app was already comfortable in iPad Split View and on a rotated iPhone, and why iPhone Duo felt like a natural fit rather than a special case. A new kind of iPhone is a good reason to make the app better, so we did."ShopSavvy has been available since 2008 and was one of the very first apps on both iPhone and Android. Version 19.0.2 continues that history as the first release of ShopSavvy for iPhone and iPad rebuilt as a fully native app, with a fresh new design across every screen.ShopSavvy 19.0.2 is available immediately as a free update on the App Store. Users whose phones have not yet picked up the update can open the App Store and tap Update. ShopSavvy is free at . Screenshots of ShopSavvy on iPhone Duo and further details are available at .About ShopSavvy. ShopSavvy is a leading independent mobile shopping assistant with tens of millions of downloads. It helps consumers make informed decisions through unbiased user reviews, an engaged community, and unparalleled pricing-history data. ShopSavvy's product search enables unbiased product discovery within a virtual marketplace, helping shoppers make purchasing decisions with confidence.Monolith Technologies, Inc., founded by Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd, builds commerce infrastructure that prioritizes consumer choice, merchant relationships, and platform neutrality. ShopSavvy powers price transparency and purchase execution for tens of millions of users and leading financial institutions.

Jake Marsh

Monolith Technologies, Inc

+1 512-773-2890

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Monolith Technologies, Inc. Announces Full Support for iPhone Duo in ShopSavvy 19.0 News Provided By Monolith Technologies, Inc October 27, 2026, 18:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications



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