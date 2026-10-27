CPCA

New York/Connecticut developer and media commentator addresses fraud reporting, financial schemes and investor risks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James McManus, a New York/Connecticut-based developer and media commentator, discussed the federal government's new $25 million whistleblower program during appearances on LI News Radio with Jay Oliver and The Frankie Boyer Show.President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program on October 20 to encourage the public to report suspected fraud involving federal funds.“I appreciate Jay Oliver and Frankie Boyer having me on their shows to discuss this new whistleblower program,” said McManus.“Fraud thrives when people stay silent or don't recognize the warning signs. These conversations help bring attention to the problem and the importance of speaking up when something doesn't look right.”Listen to the interviews on YouTube:LI News Radio with Jay Oliver:The Frankie Boyer Show:McManus comments on fraud, organized crime, private lending and financial risks facing consumers and investors. A former associate of the Lucchese crime family, he draws on his firsthand experience with organized crime and his work in real estate & financing.McManus has also spoken publicly about his allegations of fraud involving private-credit firm Fairbridge Asset Management, raising concerns about transparency, accountability and risks facing borrowers and investors.These concerns led James McManus to establish the Center for Private Credit Accountability (CPCA ).Attorney Andrew Laufer- (212) 422-1020MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR

+1 516-639-0988

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James McManus Discusses Trump and Vance's $25M Whistleblower Program on LI News Radio and The Frankie Boyer Show News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC October 27, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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