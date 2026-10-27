Experience-First Travel Takes Flight In Page, Arizona This Fall

Antelope Air Logo

Winding river in Antelope canyon with arial view

River in Antelope Canyon directly over head with arial view

Cliff view of Antelope Canyon

Antelope Air highlights scenic flights over Northern Arizona and Southern Utah as travelers seek memorable, experience-driven ways to explore the Southwest

- Cassie LeePAGE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As travelers look beyond traditional sightseeing and seek experiences that create lasting memories, Antelope Air is inviting fall visitors to discover the landscapes of Northern Arizona and Southern Utah from a different perspective: the air.Based in Page, Arizona, Antelope Air provides scenic airplane tours over some of the Southwest's most recognizable landscapes. From Lake Powell and Horseshoe Bend to The Wave, Reflection Canyon, Rainbow Bridge and Monument Valley, the company's flights give visitors an opportunity to see the scale and geography of the region in a way that cannot be experienced from the ground alone.The experience-first approach reflects the way many visitors are building their Southwest itineraries, placing memorable activities at the center of a trip rather than treating them as additions to a traditional sightseeing schedule. For couples, families, photographers and travelers checking destinations off their bucket lists, an aerial tour can turn a familiar landmark into an entirely different experience.“Page is surrounded by landscapes that people travel from around the world to see, and the view from the air gives you an entirely different appreciation for how vast and connected this region really is,” said Cassie Lee, manager of Antelope Air.“Our goal is to give guests an experience they will remember long after they return home, while sharing the landscapes that make this part of the Southwest so special.”For travelers considering fall travel in Arizona, Page provides access to a concentration of natural landmarks across the Colorado Plateau. Antelope Air's location at Page Municipal Airport allows visitors to add an aerial experience to itineraries that may also include canyon tours, hiking, boating, photography and other outdoor activities.Every Antelope Air tour includes aerial views of Horseshoe Bend and Glen Canyon Dam, with individual routes extending to additional destinations throughout Northern Arizona and Southern Utah. Current offerings include flights featuring Lake Powell, The Wave, Rainbow Bridge, Reflection Canyon and Monument Valley, along with select combination experiences that pair aerial sightseeing with a guided Upper Antelope Canyon tour.The company operates its scenic tours in Cessna 207 aircraft. The smaller aircraft format provides every passenger with a window seat, allowing guests to take in the landscape throughout the flight. Depending on the selected tour, passengers can see sweeping stretches of Lake Powell, desert mesas and buttes, winding canyons and remote geological formations that can be difficult to fully appreciate from ground level.For photographers, the aerial perspective can also provide compositions that differ dramatically from those available at established overlooks and trails. Antelope Air's Wave Air Tour, for example, includes views of Glen Canyon Dam, Horseshoe Bend, Lees Ferry, Paria Canyon, the Arch and The Wave. The company states that the aircraft flies approximately 500 feet above The Wave, providing passengers visibility for photographs and video as the aircraft circles the area.Travelers interested in Lake Powell can choose routes that include views of landmarks such as Navajo Mountain, Tower Butte, Navajo Canyon, Wahweap Marina and Antelope Point Marina. Longer itineraries expand the experience farther across the region. Antelope Air's Monument Valley route, for example, includes aerial views extending from the Page area toward Monument Valley and across portions of the Lake Powell and San Juan River landscape.These options make Page Arizona scenic flights adaptable to different itineraries, whether visitors are looking for a relatively short addition to a Page vacation or a longer aerial journey across the Southwest.Antelope Air also offers combination tours for travelers who want to experience the landscape from both the ground and the sky. Its Upper Antelope Canyon experiences pair guided canyon exploration with an aerial component, allowing guests to see the region at two distinctly different scales during their visit.That variety is particularly suited to experience-focused travelers. Rather than simply moving between overlooks, visitors can build trips around the ways they want to encounter the landscape, whether that means walking through sandstone canyon walls, photographing remote formations, seeing Lake Powell stretch across the desert or viewing the region's geography from an aircraft.For couples, an aerial tour can become a shared highlight of a Southwest getaway. Families can experience several major landmarks together without building an itinerary around multiple long drives. Photographers gain access to perspectives unavailable from established viewpoints, while bucket-list travelers can see destinations that have become synonymous with the American Southwest.Antelope Air's position in Page also places its flights at the intersection of Northern Arizona and Southern Utah travel. The company offers tours reaching destinations and landscapes on both sides of the state line, creating another option for visitors planning broader Southwest adventure travel itineraries.Antelope Air is 100% Native American owned and operated. The company describes its role as extending beyond tourism to stewardship of the landscapes it shares with visitors, emphasizing respect for the land and the connection between the region's scenery, heritage and Indigenous peoples.As fall travelers plan trips to Page and the surrounding region, Antelope Air is encouraging visitors to consider not only which landmarks they want to see, but how they want to experience them.Tours depart from Page Municipal Airport. Availability varies by tour, and flights may be affected by weather conditions. Travelers can review current experiences, availability and booking information at AntelopeAir.About Antelope AirAntelope Air is a 100% Native American owned and operated scenic air tour company based in Page, Arizona. Operating from Page Municipal Airport, the company specializes in aerial experiences over the landscapes of Northern Arizona and Southern Utah. Its flight experiences showcase destinations including Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon Dam, Lake Powell, The Wave, Rainbow Bridge, Reflection Canyon and Monument Valley, with select air-and-ground combination tours also available. Antelope Air operates Cessna 207 aircraft and emphasizes safety, service, memorable views and respect for the lands it shares with guests.

Cassie Lee

Antelope Air

+1 928-608-1060

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Experience-First Travel Takes Flight in Page, Arizona This Fall News Provided By CBM Marketing Solutions October 27, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.