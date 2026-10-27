Cosmetics And Beauty Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 5.4% CAGR Forecast

Cosmetics And Beauty Market

Cosmetics And Beauty Market

Cosmetics And Beauty Market segments

The Business Research Company's Cosmetics And Beauty Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cosmetics and beauty sector is on track for remarkable growth as consumers increasingly prioritize skincare and innovative beauty solutions. Fueled by advances in science, technology, and changing lifestyle preferences, this market is evolving rapidly. Below is a detailed look into its size, key drivers, leading players, and emerging trends shaping the industry's future.

Market Size and Outlook for the Cosmetics and Beauty Market

By 2030, skincare is predicted to be the dominant segment within the cosmetics and beauty market, making up 43% or $159 billion of the total market value. This surge is driven by consumers' interest in products that focus on barrier repair, clinically backed claims, and ingredients derived from biotechnology. Major global beauty companies are fiercely competing through innovations in personalized beauty, sustainable components, cutting-edge cosmetic technologies, and premium product offerings. Central to their strategies are clean beauty, customization, digital beauty experiences, and ingredients supported by scientific research.

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The cosmetics and beauty market itself is expected to surpass $369 billion by 2030. It forms a substantial part of the broader Personal Care Services market, which is forecasted to reach around $757 billion during the same period. Cosmetics and beauty account for roughly 49% of this parent market. Within the global Services industry projected to hit $27.5 trillion by 2030, this segment will represent nearly 1% of the total. The market is anticipated to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% leading up to 2030.

Asia-Pacific Region Leads in Cosmetics and Beauty Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is set to become the largest market for cosmetics and beauty products by 2030, reaching $143 billion up from $103 billion in 2025. This corresponds to a CAGR of 7%. This rapid expansion is fueled by rising demand for multifunctional and hybrid cosmetic products, an expanding male grooming segment, and brands that cater to local cultural preferences. Significant investments in beauty manufacturing and innovative ingredients, including halal, vegan, and sustainable formulations, support this growth. Fast growth is observed especially in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, alongside the rise of specialty beauty retail and omnichannel distribution networks.

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The United States will remain the largest individual country market, projected to reach $92 billion by 2030, increasing from $75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The US market benefits from strong consumer interest in science-driven and dermatologist-developed products, inclusive and personalized beauty solutions, and advancements in beauty technologies like AI-powered virtual consultations. Sustainable packaging, innovations in luxury fragrances and specialty cosmetics, plus the growth of specialty beauty chains and subscription models all contribute to this steady growth.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Cosmetics and Beauty Market

One major driver behind the market's expansion is the growing emphasis on personal grooming and appearance. Consumers across all age groups and genders are increasingly incorporating skincare, haircare, and beauty routines into their daily lives. This trend is motivated by heightened self-care awareness, urban lifestyle influences, and the desire for confidence, skin health, and overall wellness. Products targeting specific grooming needs are contributing significantly to market growth, expected to add about 1.6% annually.

Another powerful influence comes from social media platforms and beauty influencers. Channels like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok allow brands to connect directly with large audiences, while influencers' reviews and tutorials increase product visibility and trust. Viral beauty trends spark immediate demand, and real-time engagement encourages loyalty and discovery. This factor is forecasted to add approximately 1.2% growth per year to the market.

Rising Interest in Premium and Luxury Beauty Goods

There is also a strong increase in consumer spending on premium and luxury beauty products. Higher disposable incomes and aspirational lifestyles are driving demand for products that offer superior performance, exclusive ingredients, and a prestigious brand image. Premium brands are launching innovative, personalized offerings, with skincare, makeup, and fragrances becoming symbols of status and self-expression. This premium segment is expected to contribute around 0.9% annually to overall market growth.

Breakdown of Key Product Categories in the Cosmetics and Beauty Market

The cosmetics and beauty market is divided into several product types, including skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and other categories. Together, these segments are projected to add more than $86 billion in value between 2025 and 2030. Skincare alone is expected to grow by $41 billion, supported by biotechnology-based ingredients, AI-driven beauty diagnostics, and personalized product recommendations. Haircare will add $19 billion, makeup $11 billion, fragrances $9 billion, and other product types $6 billion. Innovations in eco-friendly formulations, waterless products, multifunctional cosmetics with skincare benefits, and advanced delivery technologies are key factors in this expansion.

Skincare Takes the Lead Among Product Types

Among all product types, skincare will hold the largest share in 2030, representing 43% or $159 billion of the market. This segment's growth is driven by demand for formulas that support the skin's microbiome and repair its barrier, alongside a preference for transparent ingredient labeling and clinically proven products. Consumer interest in at-home skincare devices, treatment routines, biotechnology-derived components, and protection against pollution and sun damage is also rising. Innovations in peptides, probiotics, and skin longevity formulations further reinforce this segment's prominence.

Additional Market Segmentation in Cosmetics and Beauty

The market also breaks down by product category into mass products, premium products, and professional-grade items. By nature, it is segmented into inorganic and organic products. Distribution channels are classified as offline and online, while applications are divided into men's and women's products.

Innovation in Professional Hair Care Tools

Professional-grade hair tools are making a significant impact on the cosmetics and beauty landscape by offering salon-quality results and enhancing hair care efficiency. For example, in January 2024, L'Oréal S.A. introduced the Airlight Pro, a professional hair dryer that combines high-speed air flow with infrared light to speed up drying while minimizing heat damage and preserving hair moisture. This product also supports sustainable beauty practices by improving energy efficiency.

Market Fragmentation Despite Global Presence of Big Brands

The cosmetics and beauty market remains highly fragmented even as major global players dominate. The top 10 companies together accounted for just 9% of total market revenue in 2025. This fragmentation results from diverse consumer preferences, evolving beauty trends, brand differentiation efforts, product innovation, and stringent regulatory standards around formulation, safety, and quality. Leading firms maintain their foothold through broad product portfolios, established global brands, extensive retail partnerships, and continuous innovation in skincare, haircare, makeup, and personal care categories. Demand for premium and personalized skincare, sustainable products, and digital beauty experiences drives these companies to focus on collaborations, product development, and geographical expansion.

Top Companies Holding Market Shares in 2025

Among the leaders in 2025, each held approximately a 1% market share and included:

L'Oréal S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Coty Inc., Chanel S.A., Avon Products Inc., and Mary Kay Inc.

Competitive Strategies Employed by Market Leaders

These companies compete by advancing innovative cosmetic formulations to enhance safety and effectiveness, leveraging beauty technology platforms to personalize consumer experiences, expanding sustainable product lines to meet eco-conscious demand, and integrating AI to boost engagement and customization.

Who Leads the Cosmetics and Beauty Market?

According to The Business Research Company, L'Oréal S.A. was the top global seller in 2025, holding a 1% share of the market. Its comprehensive portfolio spans skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and personal care products. L'Oréal serves both consumer beauty needs and professional salon markets while adapting to evolving global trends.

Key Players Shaping the Cosmetics and Beauty Industry

Other prominent companies competing in this space include The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Coty Inc., Chanel S.A., Avon Products Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Cosmax Co. Ltd., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Revlon Inc., Intercos S.p.A., Fareva S.A., Glossier Inc., Maesa Group LLC, Schwan Cosmetics International GmbH, Albion Co. Ltd., Inglot Sp. z o.o., Farmec S.A., and Gazelli International Ltd.

Supply Chain and Distribution Overview in Cosmetics and Beauty

Leading raw material suppliers include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Inc., Croda International Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Wacker Chemie AG, Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, DSM-Firmenich AG, Corbion N.V., Lonza Group AG, Stepan Company, Inolex Inc., Elementis plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Kao Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Seppic S.A., and Nouryon Holding B.V.

Wholesalers and distributors facilitating market access include Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag SE, IMCD N.V., Azelis Group N.V., Barentz International B.V., DKSH Holding Ltd., Helm AG, Caldic B.V., Connell Brothers Company Limited, Ravago Group, Nexeo Plastics, Safic-Alcan S.A., Biesterfeld AG, Stockmeier Group, Nordmann Rassmann GmbH, Azelis Personal Care Distribution, Chemipol Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Redox Ltd., Azelis Beauty and Personal Care Division, Quimidroga S.A., Jebsen & Jessen Group, Manuchar N.V., and Lehvoss Group.

Major end users include L'Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company Limited, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Natura &Co Holding S.A., Amorepacific Corporation, Mary Kay Inc., Chanel Limited, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, L'Oréal Luxe, Sephora USA Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., Douglas GmbH, Boots UK Limited, Watsons International, Nykaa E-Retail Private Limited, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., The Body Shop International Limited, and Puig S.L.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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