John H. Thomas Releases The Maxx King Thrillers: The First Trilogy In Ebook And Audiobook November 18

John H. Thomas

Three techno-conspiracy thrillers and five exclusive bonus chapters arrive November 18, ahead of the January 2027 release of Undertow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Espionage, political conspiracies, and technology-driven threats collide in The Maxx King Thrillers: The First Trilogy, bringing John H. Thomas 's first three thrillers together in one ebook and audiobook collection. Releasing November 18, 2026, the collection features Thunderbird Rising, Masters of War, and Falling Angels, plus five exclusive bonus chapters unavailable in the individual novels. The release also sets the stage for Undertow, Thomas's next Maxx King thriller, arriving in January 2027 to launch a second trilogy.

“I wanted to give readers and listeners the opportunity to experience the entire Maxx King trilogy as one complete, immersive adventure,” says Thomas.“And with five bonus chapters, there's even more to explore in a world where the truth is rarely what it seems.”

Set against the turbulent period surrounding September 11, 2001, the trilogy follows former Army Ranger and cybersecurity expert Maxx King through covert conflicts involving espionage, political conspiracies, and dangerous technology. The five bonus chapters offer longtime fans more to discover, while newcomers can experience the complete trilogy before the next adventure begins.

“My vision for the Maxx King series has always been to deliver an immersive, cinematic experience filled with suspense, action, and unexpected twists. Scott Fleming has helped bring that vision to audio, and I'm grateful for his contribution to the series,” Thomas says.

Narrated by Scott Fleming, all three Maxx King audiobooks have earned critical recognition. At the 2025 Audiobook Reviewer Awards, the series received Best Series honors, while Falling Angels was named Best Thriller.

Thomas has also received new coverage from Kirkus Reviews, which featured Falling Angels in an article titled“Thomas' SF Thriller Is Ambitious and Action-Packed.” The feature spotlights the novel that concludes the original trilogy, adding to the attention surrounding the collection.

While the original trilogy reaches its conclusion in the collection, Maxx King's story continues in Undertow. The January 2027 release will introduce a new trilogy, bringing fresh challenges and threats for the character while giving readers a new entry point into Thomas's expanding thriller series.

“Maxx King's world still has plenty of surprises ahead,” Thomas says.“The first trilogy brings one major story to its conclusion, but January opens the door to a new series of challenges, threats, and twists.”

With three novels, five bonus chapters, award-recognized audiobooks, and a new thriller on the horizon, The Maxx King Thrillers: The First Trilogy offers readers and listeners a complete adventure before the next chapter unfolds.

Preorder The Maxx King Thrillers: The First Trilogy:

Preorder Undertow:

Watch the Undertow trailer:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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John H. Thomas Releases The Maxx King Thrillers: The First Trilogy in Ebook and Audiobook November 18 News Provided By Boundless Media October 27, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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