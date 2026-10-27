Blockhenge Invests In Nostr4 To Advance Non-Custodial Social Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Manuel MejiaAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blockhenge has announced its investment in Nostr4, a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation developing Nostr standards, infrastructure products, and integration services for social technology companies. The investment was completed through a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) in anticipation of a future funding round.Founded in February 2026, Nostr4 is focused on helping social technology companies leverage Nostr and non-custodial architecture as a business model.Its flagship product, TrustR, is a standards-based discovery and recommendation provider designed for non-custodial social applications. TrustR enables portable, configurable ranking of users and content while allowing applications to utilize shared discovery and recommendation infrastructure rather than maintaining those systems independently.Nostr4 will use the seed funding to continue developing TrustR, expand its user base through discounted Nostr integration services, and develop metrics demonstrating the benefits of interoperability across applications.“Blockhenge has been a trusted companion for a few years on this Nostr journey,” said Manuel Mejia, Founder and CEO of Nostr4.“Our companies operate at the intersection of free speech and economic freedom, and we believe Nostr has a unique opportunity to create meaningful value for technology companies while advancing a more open and interoperable social ecosystem.”Blockhenge's investment reflects the companies' shared interest in open protocols and infrastructure that supports user-controlled identity, communications, and data. Nostr4 operates as a Public Benefit Corporation, with a stated public-benefit mission centered on expanding access to user-governed, interoperable services built on open protocol standards.About Nostr4Nostr4 develops Nostr standards and infrastructure products and provides custom Nostr integration services for social technology companies seeking to leverage non-custody as a business model.Learn more at nostr4.About BlockhengeBlockhenge is a Bitcoin-first cryptoasset financial services firm that helps businesses integrate Bitcoin and other cryptoassets into their products, services, and operations. Based in Austin, Texas, Blockhenge is operated by a multidisciplinary team with experience spanning Bitcoin and cryptoassets, software and network engineering, information security, trading, investing, technology, fintech, and entrepreneurship.Learn more at blockhenge.

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Blockhenge Invests in Nostr4 to Advance Non-Custodial Social Infrastructure News Provided By Blockhenge October 27, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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