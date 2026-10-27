CEG Stock Gains On Reported $5B Nuclear Financing Offer A Look At Some Key Highlights



The upgrade could potentially add nearly 1.1 gigawatts of electricity.

Constellation recently signed two power agreements with Google covering about 3,590 megawatts of electricity The company secured a $1 billion federal loan in November 2025 to restart Pennsylvania's Crane Clean Energy Center.

Constellation Energy (CEG) could reportedly receive up to $5 billion in U.S. government financing to increase electricity production at its existing nuclear plants, amid growing power demand from AI data centers and manufacturing.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, the Department of Energy's (DOE) conditional loan commitment is expected to support upgrades at eight nuclear facilities, and add nearly 1.1 gigawatts of electricity.

Constellation plans to upgrade six nuclear plants in Illinois, along with its Calvert Cliffs facility in Maryland and Limerick plant in Pennsylvania, to generate more electricity. The financing could also support future upgrades at other Constellation nuclear facilities.

The report added that Energy Secretary Chris Wright plans to announce the funding later in the day.

This is the second government loan Constellation will receive in less than a year. In November 2025, the DOE closed a $1 billion loan to help Constellation restart Pennsylvania's 835-megawatt Crane Clean Energy Center.

CEG shares, which climbed more than 5% on the news, shed some of those gains, trading about 2% higher at the time of writing.

Constellation-Google Deal

Earlier this month, Constellation Energy signed two agreements with Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) covering roughly 3,590 megawatts of electricity.

Under the first agreement, Constellation will invest more than $4.3 billion to upgrade 11 nuclear reactors, adding 890 megawatts of power by 2032. A separate 15-year agreement covers another 2,700 megawatts of electricity.

Washington's Push To Generate Power To Meet AI Demand

In a bid to meet the growing power demand due to AI data centers, the Trump administration has been pushing to increase nuclear electricity generation by upgrading existing reactors.

Recently, the Energy Department offered Vistra (VST) up to $4.2 billion in conditional financing to modernize reactors in Pennsylvania and Ohio, potentially adding 433 megawatts of capacity.

Retail's Take On CEG

Retail sentiment surrounding CEG on Stocktwits remained 'bearish' over the past 24 hours.

One user believes CEG stock is a 'value play.'

View this Stocktwits post

CEG shares have declined nearly 30% so far this year.

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