Sharjah To Hold National Day Celebration Programmes From November 19 To December 3

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council's meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC.

The Council reviewed the Emirate of Sharjah's plans for the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which focus on strengthening unity, reinforcing values of national belonging and loyalty, and showcasing the emirate's cultural heritage. The plans aim to engage families and all segments of society in a comprehensive celebratory experience that reflects the cohesion of Emirati society and its pride in its national identity.

They also highlight the role of productive families and small business owners by providing opportunities for them to participate and showcase their products, alongside artistic and visual content that aligns with the official identity of Eid Al Etihad and embodies its national significance.

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The plan outlined the programme of celebrations to be held across Sharjah from November 19 to December 3, featuring community and heritage activities, musical evenings, and artistic and entertainment performances for all age groups.

The plan also set out the celebrations' visual identity and creative direction, with design elements inspired by Sharjah's landmarks, reflecting the emirate's distinctive cultural character and connecting its past with its present and future aspirations.

In addition, it includes interactive programmes that bring national heritage to life through innovative approaches, enabling younger generations to learn about the UAE's history and the values of the Union, thereby strengthening intergenerational connections and reinforcing pride in national identity.

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