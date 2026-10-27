Arab Reading Challenge: 9-Year-Old Plans To Donate Prize Money If He Wins

Nine-year-old Omar is participating in the Arab Reading Challenge for the first time and if he wins, he already knows what he wants to do with the prize money - he plans to give it to those in need.

The Egyptian boy, who lives in Australia, said he began reading just eight months ago. Now, as he takes part in the competition in Dubai, his main aim is to become a better reader.“If I win, I will give the money to the poor,” he said.

Omar's ambitions are among the personal stories behind the tenth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge. Final judging for its community category began at Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai, with the category's winner set to be announced at the closing ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday, October 29.

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The category includes students living outside Arab countries, as well as Arabic-language learners and non-native speakers. Its first-place winner will receive Dh100,000.

For Omar, the appeal of reading is straightforward:“It teaches me new things I did not know before.”

He prefers books that offer factual information rather than only imaginary stories, and said his goal in entering the challenge was“to improve my reading”.

The competition has also brought an unexpected friendship. He met another participant from Canada who shares his name, Omar, and the two have become friends.

Alongside his wish to help others, he has another hope:“Perhaps my father will buy me the biggest collection of games in the world.”

For Niyal Almaliki, a 10-year-old participant born and raised in Finland, reaching Dubai is already an achievement worth celebrating.

Niyal said she began reading at two and a half and placed first in the challenge's Finnish competition. Mystery and suspense are her favourite genres, although she also enjoys trying books without pictures and exploring books intended for older readers.

Winning the final title, she said, is not the only measure of success.“Even if I don't win, I am still a winner, because I have already won first place in Finland,” she said.

She has also made friends through the competition, including the students who finished second and third in Finland.

16-year-old Manisa Bilal Abu Mahmoud, is competing in the wider challenge after improving on last year's result.

“This is my second participation. Last year, I came second in Lebanon, but I persevered, and this year I came first,” the Grade 12 student said.

A reader since the age of six, Manisa enjoys philosophy, particularly Al-Ghazali's Deliverance from Error. For her, reading is closely linked to identity and confidence.“Language is our identity, through which we express ourselves,” she said.

Her aim is to represent Lebanon well. Meeting readers of different ages has also reinforced her sense of belonging.

“What I liked most about the Arab Reading Challenge is that I am not alone,” she said.

Manisa said this would be her final participation because she is in Grade 12, but she intends to keep reading and encourage her peers and younger students to do the same.

Her advice to future participants is simple:“Do not give up. Persevere and read, because every reader is a winner.”

This year's Arab Reading Challenge has recorded its largest participation to date, with more than 40 million students from 60 countries taking part in the qualifying rounds a 24 per cent increase on the previous edition. The tenth edition also involved 138,426 schools and 161,507 supervisors.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the challenge was launched in 2015 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

It encourages students to read and summarise 50 books a year, strengthening their Arabic-language skills and developing their understanding, critical thinking and ability to express themselves.

The winners will be crowned on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre, at a closing ceremony held under Sheikh Mohammed's patronage and in his presence. Alongside the overall champion, the ceremony will honour the winners in the community and people of determination categories, as well as the outstanding school and supervisor.

The overall champion will receive Dh500,000, while the winner in the people of determination category will receive Dh200,000.

The outstanding school will be awarded Dh1 million, and the outstanding supervisor Dh300,000.

40 million students, Dh11m in prizes: Arab Reading Challenge to crown winner on Oct 29 Dubai school librarian wins UAE award by helping each child find the right book