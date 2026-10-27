Visa Strengthens Its Senegalese Relationship With New Dakar Office And Summer Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Visa ( ), a global leader in digital payments, today announced plans to strengthen its engagement with financial institution partners, regulators and other stakeholders in Senegal through the opening of a new office in Dakar by the end of 2026 and its sponsorship of the Summer Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, taking place from 31 October to 13 November 2026. Under the platform “Visa at Dakar 2026: Powering the Payment Experience,” and through its global Olympic partnership and payment capabilities, Visa will help deliver secure, convenient digital payments and a seamless payment experience for athletes, fans and visitors.

Dakar 2026 will be the first Olympic sporting event held on African soil and is expected to welcome around 2,700 young athletes from around the world. In collaboration with its members and partners, Visa will bring its Worldwide Olympic Partnership to life by supporting digital payment acceptance, merchant engagement and initiatives in Dakar and Saly connected to the Youth Olympic Games. Visa has partnered with the Olympic Movement since 1986 and is a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games through 2032. Dakar 2026 extends that global partnership into a locally focused programme designed to create practical value before, during and beyond the Games.

“ Africa Welcomes , Dakar Celebrates. Dakar 2026 is much more than a sporting event. It is a historic moment for Senegal and for Africa, and an opportunity to show the world the talent, energy and ambition of a new generation,” said Aminata Kane, Sr. Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Western & Central Africa. “The opening of Visa's office in Dakar marks an important milestone in its engagement with Senegal. Through its Worldwide Olympic Partnership and in collaboration with its members and partners, Visa will support secure, convenient digital payment experiences for athletes, fans and visitors, while contributing to the country's digital transformation journey beyond the Games.”

Visa announces new Dakar office

Visa also announced that it will open a new office in Dakar by the end of 2026, expanding its relationship and reflecting Visa's long standing financial commitment to Senegal. The office support engagement with Visa partner institutions in Senegal, bringing Visa closer to clients, regulators, merchants, fintechs and other partners as they advance digital payments and inclusive economic growth.

Powering Payment and Local Activation

Through “Visa at Dakar 2026: Powering the Payment Experience” and in collaboration with its members and partners, Visa will expand secure, convenient digital payment acceptance for visitors and local communities while supporting merchants. Two fan zones in Dakar and Saly will support Visa payment acceptance, strengthen“Visa Accepted Here” visibility and help drive local commerce.

Together, the new Dakar office, Dakar 2026 sponsorship and local activations reflect Visa's ambition to build a stronger, long-term presence in Senegal. Beyond the Games, Visa aims to contribute to a lasting legacy of broader digital payment acceptance, stronger local commerce and more seamless, secure payment experiences for people across the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Visa Inc..

Media Contacts:

Visa

Yvan Guehi

...

About Visa Inc.:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at .

--br- src="" alt="Visa Inc." style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo