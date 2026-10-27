FZ1073 Incident: UAE President Honours Flydubai Crew With Order Of Zayed II
- By: Elizabeth Gonzales
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the Flydubai crew involved in the September 30 FZ1073 incident a medal for their courage and efforts to keep passengers safe.
The crew received the Order of Zayed II, First Class, in recognition of their role during the incident. The award is generally given to foreign ambassadors, diplomats, senior officials and international figures for their contributions to public service and strengthening ties with the UAE.Recommended For You
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, presented the medals at a ceremony. He praised the crew for the responsibility they showed in protecting passengers during the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment