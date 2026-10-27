FZ1073 Incident: UAE President Honours Flydubai Crew With Order Of Zayed II

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the Flydubai crew involved in the September 30 FZ1073 incident a medal for their courage and efforts to keep passengers safe.

The crew received the Order of Zayed II, First Class, in recognition of their role during the incident. The award is generally given to foreign ambassadors, diplomats, senior officials and international figures for their contributions to public service and strengthening ties with the UAE.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, presented the medals at a ceremony. He praised the crew for the responsibility they showed in protecting passengers during the incident.