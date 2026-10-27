Air India Express Adds Amritsar Route, Resumes Goa Flights From Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air India Express has launched direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Amritsar and resumed flights to Goa, adding more travel options between the UAE Capital and India.

Both services began on October 25 and operate three times a week from Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports said.

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The Amritsar service connects Abu Dhabi with a major city in Punjab, known for its cultural and commercial importance. Goa, a popular leisure destination, is again linked to the UAE Capital by direct flights.

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The routes cater to passengers travelling for holidays, business and visits to family and friends. Air India Express said the new and returning services would also support closer community, cultural and economic ties between India and the UAE.

The additions build on the airline's expansion in Abu Dhabi over the past year. Since 2025, it has launched flights from the emirate to Guwahati, Indore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

With Amritsar added and Goa flights resumed, Air India Express now serves 17 Indian cities from Abu Dhabi, operating around 160 flights a week between the emirate and India.

Its other direct destinations include Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli.

“India remains one of the most important markets for Abu Dhabi,” said Carsten Norland, chief commercial officer at Abu Dhabi Airports. He said the launch of the Amritsar service and return of Goa flights would strengthen links between the two countries and expand travel options for passengers.

Nipun Aggarwal, chairman of Air India Express and chief commercial officer of Air India, said that the services strengthened Abu Dhabi's role in the airline's growing international network.

"The routes followed six additions from Abu Dhabi over the past year and reflected the airline's continued focus on connectivity between India and the UAE."

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