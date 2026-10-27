Indus Towers Announces Consolidated Results For The Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Haryana, India, October 27, 2026: Indus Towers Limited ("Indus Towers" or "the Company") today announced its audited consolidated results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated revenue for the quarter was at Rs. 8,516 Crores, up 4.0% Y-o-Y. Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs. 4,633 Crores, up 0.4% Y-o-Y, representing an EBITDA margin of 54.4%. Net profit for the quarter was at Rs. 1,793 Crores, down 2.5% Y-o-Y. Return on Equity (Pre-Tax) declined to 25.3% as against 38.4% on Y-o-Y basis [Return on Equity (Post Tax) declined to 18.8% compared to 29.0% on Y-o-Y basis]. Return on Capital Employed declined to 19.1% as against 26.3% on Y-o-Y basis. Q2 FY26 had a write back of Rs. 195 Crores in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue.
Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO, Indus Towers Limited, said: "We delivered a strong quarter, underpinned by sustained customer demand, healthy co-location additions and robust cash flow generation. The resulting improvement in tenancy ratio to 1.63 reflects our success in capturing a substantial share of customers' incremental rollouts and reinforces our position as their preferred infrastructure partner.
Our focus on a low-cost shared infrastructure model, digital energy management and AI-led transformation is enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. In Africa, initial rollouts are progressing as planned, with momentum expected to build through the second half of the year.
Supported by a healthy order book and a compelling infrastructure value proposition, we remain confident of delivering sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."
Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO, Indus Towers Limited, said: "We delivered a strong quarter, underpinned by sustained customer demand, healthy co-location additions and robust cash flow generation. The resulting improvement in tenancy ratio to 1.63 reflects our success in capturing a substantial share of customers' incremental rollouts and reinforces our position as their preferred infrastructure partner.
Our focus on a low-cost shared infrastructure model, digital energy management and AI-led transformation is enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. In Africa, initial rollouts are progressing as planned, with momentum expected to build through the second half of the year.
Supported by a healthy order book and a compelling infrastructure value proposition, we remain confident of delivering sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."
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