A New Milestone: Dubai 7S Raises The Bar With Addition Of SVNS 3

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mathew Tait, Festival Director of Emirates Dubai 7s, hailed the addition of HSBC SVNS 3 to the UAE's premier rugby event as a new milestone.

Tait's comments came after the organisers announced that Dubai will host HSBC SVNS 3 alongside the iconic Sevens tournament.

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The 2026 edition of the Dubai 7s will take place from November 27 to 29 at The Sevens Stadium.

“The addition of HSBC SVNS 3 to this year's Emirates Dubai 7s for the first time is a particularly significant milestone for the event and its overall evolution,” Tait said.

“This will be the world's biggest international sevens tournament, with 28 teams from around the world competing across HSBC SVNS and HSBC SVNS 3, and 70 matches taking place over the course of the weekend.

“This gives us a sense of enormous pride and firmly reinforces our commitment to growing the game. We can't wait for fans to experience what promises to be a truly special weekend.”

HSBC SVNS 3 is the third tier of rugby sevens, which gives emerging nations a chance to progress to HSBC SVNS 2 and HSBC SVNS and earn a shot at Olympic qualification.

Sam Pinder, World Rugby Sevens World Series General Manager, said HSBC SVNS 3 in Dubai is a wonderful platform for nations to compete on the big stage.

"Bringing HSBC SVNS 3 together with HSBC SVNS provides a fantastic platform to showcase the depth of talent across the game, from teams looking to take the next step to the world's best competing at the highest level,” Pinder said.

"With promotion to HSBC SVNS 2 at stake, there is plenty to play for, and we're looking forward to an exciting weekend of rugby sevens in Dubai."

Founded in 1970, the Dubai Sevens rugby tournament is the longest-running international sporting event in the Middle East.

Mohammed Alzaabi, Secretary General of the UAE Rugby Federation, was delighted to welcome HSBC SVNS 3 to the big event.

“We are proud to be part of Emirates Dubai 7s, an iconic event that continues to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global destination for rugby,” said Alzaabi.

“We look forward to another exceptional edition of Emirates Dubai 7s and to welcoming teams and fans from around the world.”

Last year, New Zealand completed a grand double by winning both the men's and women's titles in the main event.

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