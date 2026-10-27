Egypt Working To Bring Back Citizen Detained After Crossing Into Israel
The man had been missing from home since July and was described by Egyptian authorities as psychologically unstable, the ministry said, adding that steps were being taken to bring him back to Egypt.Recommended For You
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Earlier, the Israeli military said it had apprehended an Egyptian civilian overnight after he crossed the border fence into Israel near Nitzana.
The man was transferred to security forces for further questioning, the military said, without providing further details.
“The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area. The incident is under review,” it said in a statement.ALSO READ
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