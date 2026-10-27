TACK Announces Its Participation In Bauma CHINA 2026 Construction Machinery Exhibition

MENAFN - GetNews)TACK is pleased to announce its participation in bauma CHINA 2026, one of the world's most influential trade fairs for construction machinery, equipment, and technology. Held in Shanghai, the exhibition brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from around the globe, making it a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge solutions and building meaningful partnerships.

bauma CHINA holds significant strategic importance for TACK. It offers a unique opportunity to connect with customers, partners, and industry peers face-to-face, demonstrate our latest products and capabilities, and gain valuable insights into emerging market trends. As a company committed to innovation and global growth, TACK places great emphasis on this exhibition and has dedicated substantial resources to preparing a strong presence at the show.

We warmly invite customers and partners from around the world to visit us at Booth W4.149, where our team will be on hand to share our newest developments and discuss how we can support your business. We look forward to welcoming you in Shanghai and exploring new opportunities together.

ABOUT US

Quazhou Xiangtai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in undercarriage parts of bulldozer, excavator and agricultural machines, TACK is our brand registered over 14 years, have gained highly recognized and good reputation in the world market. We have been servicing all types of customers for more than 30 years in the earth moving equipment parts area. Our main products are undercarriage parts of earth moving machineries and agricultural harvesters, including Track roller, Carrier Rollers, Sprocket and segments, ldlers, Track chains, Track groups with shoes, bolts & nuts, pins & bushings etc.