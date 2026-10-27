New Personnel Tracking System Enhances Safety At Mining And Petrochemical Sites

MENAFN - GetNews)For worker tracking, use the personnel tracking system to view worker distribution and review movement through configured areas. Electronic fences can support entry, exit, restricted-area, and overstay rules.

Supported terminals can provide SOS events and two-way messages. The personnel tracking system displays location information associated with an alert so response teams can coordinate activity. These functions supplement site communication and emergency procedures.

Match positioning to the operating area

A personnel tracking system can use UWB in areas requiring precise indoor positioning and GNSS outdoors where satellite reception is suitable. Beacon coverage can serve other areas within a compatible fusion design.

Plan the personnel tracking system around buildings, pipe racks, tanks, covered routes, and other obstacles. Underground or enclosed areas need appropriate local positioning coverage rather than reliance on satellite reception.

Maintain a consistent worker identity across positioning zones. Check the personnel tracking system through entrances, transition areas, normal routes, and locations where signals may be obstructed.

Select hardware for the site

Choose work-card, wearable, or helmet-mounted location tracking tags according to the required use. A personnel tracking system may need display, vibration, SOS, low-battery reminders, or two-way communication, depending on the selected terminal.

EFORTHINK offers an Explosion-Proof Intelligent RTLS-Enabled Work ID Card and explosion-proof beacon hardware. Select devices for the personnel tracking system according to the applicable classified area, certification, and installation requirements.

Plan charging, shift handover, mounting, temperature exposure, and maintenance. A personnel tracking system depends on workers carrying the assigned operational device through the required coverage areas.

Connect alerts with operational response

EFORTHINK's fusion platform combines personnel distribution, trajectory playback, area permissions, gathering-risk monitoring, and work-control information. The personnel tracking system can connect these location functions with industrial safety workflows.

Set occupancy and geofence rules for designated operating zones. Define who receives notifications and how the personnel tracking system connects with the site's response process and supported terminal messages.

Power, network, or device interruptions can affect location availability. Define how the personnel tracking system reports unavailable devices and how teams continue using manual communication and emergency procedures.

Include normal traffic, shift changes, and representative obstacles when checking the personnel tracking system. Coverage, update behavior, alert delivery, and terminal handling should match the intended workflow.

Define the use of personnel records

Explain the purpose of the personnel tracking system, who can access records, and how information will be retained and used. Connect these rules with the site's established worker-information procedures.

Share your operating zones, indoor and outdoor routes, device requirements, alarm workflows, and interfaces with EFORTHINK to plan a personnel tracking system for the site.

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eforthink Technology is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in IoT location services. The company is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 standards.