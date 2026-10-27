Shaan Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson At Concert In Dubai
Best known for his romantic Hindi songs, Shaan showed a completely different side of his performance at the Coca-Cola Arena during his All of Me Tour. Videos from the concert have since gone viral on social media, with fans praising his singing and dance moves.Recommended For You
The singer performed Billie Jean and recreated some of the late pop star's signature moves, including the moonwalk. His performance also featured sharp dance steps and his famous hat moves, leaving fans surprised to see him take on the pop icon's style.
Soon after videos from the concert surfaced online, fans took to X to share their reactions. One fan shared a video from the show and recalled their teenage crush on the singer.
Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, is known for songs such as Tanha Dil, Woh Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.
Over the years, the singer has performed different musical styles, from romantic songs to upbeat tracks. His Dubai concert gave fans a chance to see him perform English pop music and pay tribute to one of the biggest names in international music.ALSO READ
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