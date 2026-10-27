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Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Houthi Ballistic Missiles Targeting Riyadh

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Houthi Ballistic Missiles Targeting Riyadh


Date: 2026-10-27 02:39:32

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Riyadh, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki announced on Tuesday, October 27.

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