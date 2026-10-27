Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Houthi Ballistic Missiles Targeting Riyadh
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Riyadh, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki announced on Tuesday, October 27.
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