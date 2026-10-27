Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Egypt's Minister Of Investment And Foreign Trade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met Tuesday with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, during his visit to Qatar to participate in the World Investment Forum 2026, held in Doha from Oct. 25 to 27, 2026.

During the meeting, they reviewed key facets of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing collaboration within the financial and banking sectors.