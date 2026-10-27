Qatar Central Bank Issues Qr3bn In Government Ljara Sukuk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued government ijara sukuk worth QR3 billion on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, the bank announced on Tuesday.

The issuance comprises two tranches of QR1.5 billion each, both additions to existing sukuk issues.

The first tranche matures on January 16, 2029, and carries a yield of 5.40 per cent. The second matures on August 19, 2031, with a yield of 5.65 per cent.

The total value of bids submitted for the sukuk reached QR7.1 billion, according to the central bank.