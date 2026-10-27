Minister Al-Kaabi Meets Iran's Acting Minister Of Petroleum
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi met in Moscow today with the Acting Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Hamid Bovard.
Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Iran.
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