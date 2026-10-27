JODDB Signs Strategic Agreements To Bolster AI, Defense Industries, Drone Manufacturing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) signed on Tuesday a series of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with specialized national and international companies aimed at fostering innovation, supporting tech startups, advancing high-tech manufacturing, and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Kingdom.

Under the signed agreements, JODDB partnered with Orange Jordan to empower tech startups through mentorship, acceleration programs, incubation, intensive bootcamps, and joint hackathons. The partnership focuses on emerging technological sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics.

The JODDB-Orange agreement also aims to facilitate connections between startups and potential technical and investment partners, enable testing and validation of technical prototypes and innovative projects, deliver specialized training, and allow mutual access to operational facilities and resources.

In the defense sector, JODDB concluded a defense industrial cooperation agreement with the UAE-based EDGE Group. The deal encompasses joint manufacturing, research and development (R&D) in defense subsystems, exploration of opportunities in energetic materials, and the exchange of engineering expertise. The partnership also covers testing, evaluation, procurement, and joint marketing to expand defense manufacturing capabilities and economic ties between the two nations.

Additionally, the Industrial Gate Zone Company, a subsidiary of JODDB, signed a strategic MoU with Autonomous Aerial Superiority Technologies for Drone Manufacturing Free Zones Company. The agreement aims to evaluate technical, operational, and infrastructure requirements for establishing specialized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturing facilities inside the zone.

JODDB said these agreements fall under its strategy to deepen private sector partnerships, localize advanced technologies, build a robust innovation ecosystem, and reinforce Jordan's position as a regional hub for technology and high-tech manufacturing.

//Petra// AF